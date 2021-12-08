The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe received a Georgia Tourism Product Development Grant and a Georgia Council for the Arts Vibrant Communities grant in 2021 to have a historical mural painted on the front of the museum and a solar audio box installed that tells four stories related to the mural. The project was completed in May, 2021.
Wayne Parks and his wife Helen visited the museum as the mural wall site preparation was being done. Wayne is a retired Army colonel with 26 years of active duty and served with the 2nd Squadron/6th Cavalry (1984-2009). He served in Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.
The Parks live in Georgia now and own Archadeck of Roswell-Buckhead. Wanting to support the museum and being true to the 6th Cavalry motto “Led by Love of Country,” the Parks family donated and installed the composite brick patio to complete the mural project.
The city of Fort Oglethorpe prepped the site and Timber Town Atlanta delivered the materials at no charge. The installation took 10 hours, with the entire family (grandsons included) working to install the new patio and clean up. The value of the patio, site preparation, materials and installation is over $9,000. The total investment for the project is $27,000.
The mural, painted by Dothan, Ala., artist Wes Hardin, tells the history of the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe, 1902-46. The mural highlights soldier training, the specialty camps, Jeep and tanks, the 6888th WAC Central Postal Detachment, and final taps at the post on Dec. 31, 1946. 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the closing of the post. The city of Fort Oglethorpe was incorporated on Feb. 17, 1949, making it the first new city in Georgia in 25 years.
“The donation and installation of the composite brick patio is a huge improvement and entices visitors and guests to get out of their car, learn about the rich military history of the Army post, and take a family photo or selfie,” said museum director Chris McKeever. “I've had so many people tell me that's why they pulled in and parked. This artistic feature adds interest and charm to Barnhardt Circle while telling the rich military heritage of Fort Oglethorpe.”