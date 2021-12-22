During Dec. 1-15, 2021, the Georgia Department of Health conducted inspections at 10 food services in Catoosa County. (Note: In Walker County, no inspections at food services were conducted during this same period.)
Of those inspected, two earned a perfect score of 100 and eight earned a score in the 90s (A).
Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
BATTLEFIELD GOLF CLUB
285 CANNON DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-01-2021
Score: 100
TRES AMIGOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
4793 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-01-2021
Score: 97
Observed back door near drinks syrups that was unable to close on its own. No pests observed. CA: PIC will call for repair. New Violation. Correct By: 12/11/2021
Remarks: Discussed date marking/labeling and employee drinks with PIC, and verified CFSM status.
PRUITT HEALTH
1067 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-03-2021
Score: 96
Observed several food items that were not labeled with date marking. CA: PIC discarded items and discussed more consistent date marking strategies. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed food contact equipment cleaning with PIC, proper reheating procedures, and cooling methods.
LITTLE CAESARS
6977 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-06-2021
Score: 98
Observed concentration of chemical sanitizer solution in the three compartment sink and the wiping towels below 200 ppm for QA. CA: PIC adjusted the concentration of sanitizer and tested to insure the sanitizer concentration was at the adequate PPM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food and debris build-up along the floors close to wall and the lower portion of walls above base boards throughout facility. Grease build-up under equipment on floors. CA: PIC will clean floors and was in the process of cleaning some of the food splatter on floors during inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: PIC said he just took the CFSM course on 05/04/2021 and he will email the registration and certification.
EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
6979 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-06-2021
Score: 100
BAILEY'S BBQ
5540 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-07-2021
Score: 93
Observed excessive grease and residue build up on the smoker unit that is still used to make food. CA: PIC has purchased a new smoker and will replace the old smoker. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 12/17/2021
Observed grease build up on the ventilation system over the grill. CA: PIC will call for cleaning service, & EHS recommended more frequent cleaning practices. New Violation. Correct By: 12/17/2021
Remarks: Discussed general facility cleanliness, food delivery storage, and the restaurant's date marking policy with PIC.
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CENTER
2403 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-08-2021
Score: 97
Observed improper cooling methods in reach in cooling. TCS foods were being cooled in plastic containers deeper than 4 inches with tight fitting lids. CA: PIC loosely placed lids on containers and moved to the colder walk in unit to complete cooling process. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed employee health policy, equipment maintenance, proper cooking temperatures, and cold holding temperatures with PIC. PIC will have documentation of updated CFSM status at next inspection.
KOBE
2603 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-10-2021
Score: 96
Observed a pitcher being used as a ladle for teriyaki sauce and being stored in the sauce container. CA: PIC removed the pitcher and EHS educated on proper food contact equipment storage. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed a floor drain missing a grate. The drain was open and unprotected. CA: PIC will call for repairs to this drain. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed date marking practices, proper separation of foods, PIC responsibilities, and pest control practices with PIC.
NEW CHINA
69 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-13-2021
Score: 96
Observed food contact equipment and utensils not being sanitized properly. CA: EHS educated PIC on how to properly sanitize food contact equipment and utensils with a bleach solution. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed pest prevention, employee health policies, labeling methods, and food contact equipment cleaning frequency with PIC.
LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE
2584 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-15-2021
Score: 94
Observed just cooked rice being stored in a pan deeper than 4 inches at risk of not reaching proper temperature for cooling. CA: EHS directed PIC to spread out the rice on large pans in a thin layer to adequately reach proper cooling temperature. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed bowl of flour being stored on top of raw chicken and potato skins. The risk of contamination from the bottom of the bowl was high. CA: PIC removed bowl to be washed and sanitized and discussed contamination prevention with EHS. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed wiping clothes not being stored in a sanitizing solution. CA: PIC discarded the soiled wiping clothes and replaced with clean cloths in sanitizing solution. New Violation.
Remarks: EHS discussed employee health, personal item storage, restaurant labeling policy, and equipment maintenance with PIC.