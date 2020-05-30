During May 2020, 44 inspections were conducted at eating establishments in Catoosa and Walker counties.
Catoosa County
DOUBLE PORTION CATERING
175 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-29-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed missing door sweep on back door. CA: PIC will repair the door sweep.
TERIYAKI OF JAPAN
33 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-28-2020
Score: 100
FARM TO FORK, LLC
120 GENERAL LEE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-27-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods (cod, shrimp, raw chicken) cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees. CA: PIC stated TCS foods had been out less than 4 hours and were allowed to cool back down in walk in freezer to 41 degrees. (9 pts)
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN (ALABAMA HWY)
5387 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Date: 05-27-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed dishes being stacked while they were still wet from washing. CA: PIC had employees properly air dry dishes. (1 pt) Observed several broken plastic food containers. CA: PIC discarded broken containers. Observed broken floor tiles in main kitchen. Broken tiles are holding water and grease and must be repaired. Also observed floor grout in bad repair causing food and water to remain trapped in between floor tiles. Tiles are unable to be properly cleaned with the missing and degraded grout and must be repaired. CA: Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify floors have been repaired. (1 pt)
BOX ENTERPRISES D/B/A/ TROPICAL SNO
2336 LAFAYETTE RD FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-26-2020
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed employees drinking out of plastic water bottles. CA: Discussed with PIC. Employees may only drink out of single-service cups with a lid and a straw in the kitchen and drinks must be kept away from food and food prep surfaces. (4 pts) Observed employees wearing jewelry on wrist while preparing food. CA: Told PIC to remove the jewelry. Only a plain wedding band is permitted for employees preparing food. (3 pts) Observed employees with long hair not wearing hair restraints. CA: Told PIC hair needs to be pulled back and a hair restraint must be worn. (3 pts)
SONIC (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) 1078
1783 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-22-2020
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed food debris build-up in the reach-in cooler near fryers. Observed heavy accumulation of ice and food debris in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will clean coolers. (1 pt)
LITTLE CAESARS (BATTLEFIELD PKWY)
591 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-21-2020
Score: 93
Points: 4
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinks being stored in reach-in cooler, on various shelves with food and on a shelf with food for service in the walk-in cooler. Some drinks were water bottles, others had no straws. CA: Told PIC there must be a designated area for employee drink storage away from food for service and away from prep areas. All employees drinks stored in the kitchen area must be a single service cup with a lid and a straw. This is a repeat violation within the last 12 months of routine inspections and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts) Observed dishes being stacked wet. CA: PIC will have employees air dry dishes after washing. (1 pt) Observed debris build-up on the walls around three-compartment sink and the shelves over three-compartment sink. Also the proofing racks had heavy food and dust debris build-up. CA: PIC will have employees clean the walls and shelves. This is a repeat violation in the last 12 months of routine inspections and will require a plan of correction. (1 pt) Observed broken floor tiles in the kitchen area. CA: PIC will have the tiles repaired. (1 pt)
COCHRAN'S AUTO TRUCKSTOP INC.
11343 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-20-2020
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed floor fans in use with heavy build-up of dust debris. CA: Employees will clean fans. (1 pt) Observed heavy grease build-up and black residue on hood vents. CA: PIC will have hood vents cleaned. (1 pt) Observed daylight coming in the back door. The door was shut tight, but it does not have an adequate seal between the door and the door frame. CA: PIC must have door repaired. (3 pts)
LOGAN'S ROAD HOUSE (BATTLEFIELD PKWY)
2584 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-20-2020
Score: 95
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector's notes: Observed chemical sanitizer not meeting the required concentration. CA: PIC discarded sanitizer and created new in order to meet proper concentration. (4 pts) Observed employee personal items not located within employee designated area. CA: PIC removed employee personal items from kitchen prep area and stored them within designated area to prevent contamination. (1 pt)
JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS
1409 DIETZ RD STE B2 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-19-2020
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food (sliced tomatoes) cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard tomatoes. (9 pts) Observed food box stored on the floor within the walk-in freezer. CA: PIC removed box and properly stored it on wire shelving 6 inches above the floor. (3 pts)
YOUR PIE
3809 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-19-2020
Score: 100
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT (NEW)
7859 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD, GA 30736
Inspection date: 05-19-2020
Score: 86
Inspector's notes: Observed several TCS foods in one of the prep top coolers holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Food ranged in temperature from 43-50 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded food. PIC will not use cooler until it has been repaired. (9 pts) Observed degreaser and bug killer spray bottles stored directly on top of coke syrup boxes. Observed soap stored on shelf with food. Observed bottles of bleach stored on floor. CA: PIC removed chemicals from unapproved storage locations to approved locations. (4 pts) Observed heavy food splatter on walls in kitchen. CA: PIC will clean walls. (1 pt)
BOJANGLES'
2051 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-18-2020
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed employees drinking out of plastic tumblers rather than single-service cups. CA: Discussed with PIC that employees may only drink out of a single service cup with a lid and a straw in the kitchen. (4 pts) Observed TCS foods hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Eggs and sausage were hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart). CA: PIC Reheated food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit and realized a section of the steam table was turned off so she turned it on to let it heat back up to proper temperature. (9 pts)
BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (GRAND STAND)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-16-2020
Score: 100
BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-16-2020
Score: 100
WINDSTONE GOLF CLUB
9230 WINDSTONE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-14-2020
Score: 80
Inspector's notes: Observed employee eating in the kitchen over food prep area in main prep line. CA: PIC discussed proper eating and drinking in the kitchen with employee. (4 pts) Observed broken hand-washing soap dispenser at the hand-washing sink in the ware-washing room. CA: PIC placed temporary dispenser until the mounted dispenser on the wall can be repaired. (4 pts) Observed PHF items being kept in the glass front reach-in cooler directly across from the grill, cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This cooler has repeatedly been found not to hold temperature at 41 or below. This is not an approved NSF 7 cooler, it is a beverage cooler and must be replaced since it has had to be repaired multiple times and has been found to be out of compliance on multiple routine inspections during the last 3 years. PIC discarded all food kept in the cooler over 4 hours. This cooler should no longer be in use. Will conduct informal follow-up within 7 days to verify it is not being used and has been replaced. (9 pts) Observed several PHF items stored in the reach-in and prep coolers that had surpassed the 7 days limit according to the dates that were marked on the containers including various made in house dressings and condiments. CA: PIC discarded expired food. (4 pts) Observed milk and sour cream that were open and expired. CA: PIC discarded expired food. (3 pts)
SEASONS HIBACHI
56 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-14-2020
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Observed in TCS food (house sauce) cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees on front food service counter. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts) Observed TCS food held past discard date (5/12/2020) CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts) Observed back door open with daylight entering in main kitchen area. CA: PIC closed screen door so that no daylight may enter into the kitchen and openings were properly sealed. (3 pts)
CIRCLE K STORES INC #2723622/SUBWAY
11418 41 HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-14-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer concentration not meeting the minimum required concentration level for QA. CA: PIC created new sanitizer that was the correct concentration. This repeat violation will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
CIRCLE K STORES INC.#2723622/AUNT M'S
11418 41 HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-14-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food hot holding in warmer drawer not held at 135 degrees or higher. CA: PIC was allowed to reheat TCS foods up to 165 degrees before properly hot holding. (9 pts)
SUBWAY (ALABAMA HWY)
5291 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-13-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. CA: PIC told employee to remove watch. (3 pts)
TAO ASIAN CUISINE
118 REMCO SHOP LN RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-13-2020
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple food items without a label with the common name. CA: PIC labeled all food items with the common name. (3 pts) Observed TCS food (raw shrimp) thawing at room temperature in standing water the meat prep sink. CA: Food employee turned the water on so that it was under 70 degrees Fahrenheit and was running with enough velocity to agitate and float off loose particles. (3 pts)
BBQ SHACK
2936 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-11-2020
Score: 100
LAS FIESTA, INC. D/B/A/ FIESTA MEXICANA #15
110 KRISTIN DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-11-2020
Score: 71
Inspector’s notes: The person in charge (PIC) was unable to answer questions pertaining to food safety practices including temperature requirements for hot and cold holding TCS foods. PIC unable to correct violations on site when asked repeatedly to do so. Multiple risk factor violations observed during the inspection caused by no managerial control of food service operation or employees. (4 pts) Observed multiple employee drinks that were open sitting out on food prep surfaces during food preparation. CA: PIC had employees discard the open drinks. (4 pts) Observed several TCS food items in the walk-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer inside the cooler was reading at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded the TCS food above 41 degrees Fahrenheit that had been in the cooler longer than 4 hours and any food on the prep and hot holding tables that came from the walk-in cooler. There were no temperature logs for the walk-in cooler available to review. No temperature of any food items were logged at opening or closing time. The walk-in cooler must be repaired prior to holding any TCS food in it. (9 pts) Observed TCS food on the steam table hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Food included rice and cheese dip and had been made the previous day. CA: Discussed proper reheating procedures and temperatures with PIC. PIC did not know the food had to be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit if it was made a previous day prior to being served. Food employee was observed serving the rice and cheese dip on plate to customers. Cheese dip was at 120 degrees Fahrenheit and rice was at 88 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC discarded the food. (9 pts) Observed raw beef and raw shrimp thawing in meat sink without any running water. Meat was thawing out at room temperature. CA: PIC placed the beef in the cooler and the turned on the faucet over the shrimp. (3 pts)
EL MATADOR MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2233 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-06-2020
Score: 83
Inspector’s notes: Observed several TCS food items cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All food inside the main serving prep cooler were holding 53-57 degrees Fahrenheit. Also observed raw beef being stored on a countertop at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cheese dip in the walk-in cooler made a previous day holding at 44-45 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded all food that was left in the non-working prep cooler longer than 4 hours. PIC placed meat in cooler to chill since it had only been out 2 hours. PIC will not use the prep cooler until it has been repaired. Informal follow-up to verify within 24 hours. (9 pts) Observed several TCS food items held over 24 hours with no date marks. CA: PIC discarded food. (4 pts) Observed several TCS food items being held past their discard by date written on the pans. CA: PIC chose to discard some of the food, but said other food items had been made the previous day and date marks were not changes so she chose not to discard. (4 pts)
DOMINO'S (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) # 5735
1010 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-06-2020
Score: 100
DOMINO'S (POPLAR SPRINGS RD) #4108
95 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-06-2020
Score: 100
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA #610
1537 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-06-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee personal food being stored in the walk-in cooler without being labeled. CA: PIC removed food from walk-in and put into a labeled container and separated it from all other food for consumers. (1 pt)
STEAK & SHAKE
1182 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 05-05-2020
Score: 88
Inspector’s notes: Observed several employee drinks on a countertop near food prep area that were not in single-service cups with a lid and a straw. CA: PIC had employees relocate their drinks to the break room. Employees may only drink out of a single service cup with a lid and a straw. (4 pts) Observed hot water cycle of mechanical dishwashing machine only reaching 135 degrees Fahrenheit on the rinse cycle. This machine uses temperature to sanitize. CA: PIC called the dish machine company to come repair today. Until the dishwasher is repaired, PIC will have dishes sanitized in the three-compartment sink. Informal follow-up within 24 hours to verify this violation has been repaired. (4 pts) Observed the sanitizer solution in the wiping towel buckets below 200 ppm for QA. CA: PIC had sanitizer strength increased in the sanitizer solution buckets. (4 pts)
MCDONALD'S (ALABAMA HWY) #5276
5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-05-2020
Score: 100
BURGER KING (ALABAMA HWY) #25833
5865 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-05-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces not in original container not identified with common name. CA: PIC created labels to be clearly identified with common name. (3 pts)
KONA ICE (BASE OF OPERATION)
46 ZACKERY LN RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-01-2020
Score: 100
KONA ICE (MOBILE UNIT)
46 ZACKERY DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 05-01-2020
Score: 100
Walker County
LOYAL TEA
108 W VILLANOW ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 05-29-2020
Score: 100
OAKWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH
115 OAKWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA
Date: 05-26-2020
Score: 100
CAFE' 7
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
Inspection date: 05-21-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed improper date marking on TCS food (cheese) in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts) Observed cutting surface (prep top grill cutting board) no longer capable of being effectively cleaned and sanitized. CA: Discussed with PIC to either discard cutting board and replace or have it resurfaced. (1 pt)
BABY'S BAR-B-QUE
1426 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 05-21-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed cheese, chili, hotdogs held at 125 degrees. PIC reheated properly in microwave before holding again. (9 pts)
PHIL'S HOTDOGS AND SHAVED ICE
515 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 05-14-2020
Score: 100
LOYAL TEA
108 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 05-14-2020
Score: 100
CREATIVE CATERING
110 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 05-13-2020
Score: 100
JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANT
201 CHURCH ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 05-08-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food held over 24 hours without proper date marking. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts)
THE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN CLUB, INC.
1201 FLEETWOOD DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
Inspection date: 05-07-2020
Score: 100
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN GOLF CLUB
1730 WOOD NYMPH TRL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
Inspection date: 05-07-2020
Score: 100
BOJANGLES'
2445 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 05-01-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee drink cups without lids and straws. Had PIC instruct all employees to drink from a cup with lid and straws. (4 pts) Observed food containers stacked wet after sanitizing. had PIC air dry food containers before stacking. (1 pt)
PHIL'S HOT DOGS AND SHAVED ICE BASE
515 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 05-01-2020
Score: 100