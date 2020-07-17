During the period of July 1-15, 26 eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: five earned a perfect score (100); 15 earned a score in the 90s (A); and six earned a score in the 80s (B).
Catoosa County
GOLDEN CORRAL
760 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-01-2020
Score: 89
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple employee drinks in plastic bottles/personal tumblers and not properly stored in single service cups with a lid and straw in employee designated area. CA: PIC instructed employees may only drink out of single service cups with a lid and straw. PIC discarded plastic bottles. (4 pts) Observed multiple TCS foods in reach in and walk in coolers held past discard time. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed TCS food in walk in cooler (cottage cheese) held past expiration date. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food. (3 pts)
NEW CHINA
69 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed can opener not clean to a frequency to be cleaned to sight and touch. CA: PIC cleaned can opener and will create a cleaning log to ensure cleaning is done at the appropriate frequency to be clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
DUNKIN' DONUTS
589 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employees not using designated areas for storage of personal belongings. CA - CFSM had employee move belongings to designated area. (1 pt) Observed an abundance of flies throughout the facility. CA: CSFM will call the pest control service to have them treat for flies at a higher frequency. (3 pts)
ZAXBY'S (BATTLEFIELD PKWY)
2541 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-06-2020
Score: 80
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food in prep table unit cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded TCS food that had been in the prep cooler longer than 4 hours. The prep cooler will not be used or TCS food until is it repaired. Informal follow-up within 24 hours to verify prep cooler is working properly. (9 pts) Observed no time procedures for chicken breading and no time on chicken fingers. CA: Discussed time procedures for breading during last inspection. Will need to get updated procedures from CFSM/PIC for all items using time as a public health control in lieu of temperature. (9 pts) Observed hood vent dripping down on the walls and not properly working with the catch pans. CA: Advised PIC to have the hood vent evaluated/repaired as well as cleaned. Repeat violation will require a plan of correction. (1 pt) Observed air filters with dust debris build-up on the ice machine/ice maker and in the ceiling. CA: PIC will have air filters cleaned or replaced. (1 pt)
TRES AMIGOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
4793 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-06-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in double door reach-in stand-up cooler cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart). PIC said some of the food items had been prepped and in cooler less than four hours and moved to walk-in cooler. The food in cooler longer than 4 hours was discarded. The internal temperature of cooler according to thermometers was 55 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC called maintenance to come repair cooler. Will follow-up with PIC within 24 hours to verify. (9 pts)
SOHO HIBACHI
1022 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-07-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed bucket of bleach sanitizer solution stored on a food prep table where rice in warmers was also being stored. CA: Had PIC move the sanitizer to an approved location below and away from food. (4 pts)
FAMOUS WOK
3040 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-07-2020
Score: 80
Inspector’s notes: Observed open employee drink on counter with food and grill prep items. CA: Employees may only drink out of a single service cup with a lid and straw in the kitchen, drinks may not be stored next to or on top of any food for service. (4 pts) Observed PIC unable to present bodily fluid clean up kit. CA: PIC will obtain bodily fluid clean up kit to present to health department on follow up inspection. (4 pts) Observed TCS food cold held at above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food, ( 9 pts) Observed pans of TCS food (fried chicken) cooling with a non approved cooling method. Chicken was cooling on shelves at room temperature. Food was still with time/temperature requirements for cooling. CA: PIC placed chicken in walk in cooler to practice proper cooling methods. (3 pts)
EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2
6979 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-07-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cheese dip on the steam table as well as TCS foods inside glass front warming cabinet were hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: Cheese dip on steam table was reheated to 172 degrees Fahrenheit since it had only been on steam table for 20 minutes according to PIC. PIC discarded TCS foods in the glass front warming cabinet that had been there over two hours. (9 pts)
CHICK-FIL-A
1137 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-07-2020
Score: 100
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
37 PARKWAY PLAZA DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-08-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed in-use utensil (scoop with no handle) was not stored with the handle above the top of the food and the container (potato wedges in food storage bin). CA - PIC discarded scoop. Corrected on-site. (1 pt)
HARDEE'S (BATTLEFIELD PKWY)
1086 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-08-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed food contact surface (microwave) not clean to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will create cleaning logs to keep accountability and PIC had microwaves cleaned. (4 pts)
TERIYAKI OF JAPAN
33 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-09-2020
Score: 84
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee drinks in unapproved locations and in unapproved cups. Employees were drinking out of plastic water bottles with twist tops. CA: Employees may only drink out of single service cups with a lid and a straw. (4 pts) Time as a public health control procedures are not being followed. Observed no times or temperatures written on or near any of the pans of TCS foods using time as a public health control. The discard by time must be written directly on containers/pans of TCS foods that are using time as public health control. For all TCS condiments, batter (tempura) and sushi rice. Must follow the approved procedures for time holding in lieu of temperature control. CA: PIC will review the time as a public health control procedures that were discussed and approved prior to opening. (9 pts) Observed employees preparing food without wearing hair restraints. CA: PIC had employees put on hair restraints. (3 pts)
CLOUD SPRINGS DELI
4097 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-09-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes: Observed the sanitizer concentration below the minimum required concentration. CA: PIC changed sanitizer types and remade the sanitizing solution so that it was in the proper concentration range. (4 pts) Observed food contact surfaces of the microwave and can opener not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC cleaned food contact surfaces. (4 pts)
LAKE WINNEPESAUKA (FERRIS WHEEL FOODS)
1730 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 07-09-2020
Score: 100
VALLARTA
23 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-13-2020
Score: 96
Points: 4
Inspector’s notes: Observed the mechanical ware washing machine not sanitizing properly. The sanitizer (chlorine) would not register any color on test strips after cycling. CA: PIC will call repair person and will use the three compartment sink to sanitize in the meantime. Informal follow-up to verify ware washing machine has been repaired. (4 pts) Observed no trash can available at hand washing sink. CA: PIC will get trash can for hand washing sink. (1 pt) Observed hole in floor between grill and prep table. CA: PIC will have floor repaired. (1 pt)
FARM TO FORK CONCESSIONS
745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-14-2020
Score: 100
SUBWAY (LAFAYETTE RD) 2176
2598 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-14-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods being held being cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Double door reach-in cooler was at 50 degrees Fahrenheit and various TCS foods inside of cooler were 43-48 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC said the food had not been inside of the cooler long and moved to walk-in cooler to chill back down. PIC will monitor reach-in cooler temperature prior to using again. (9 pts)
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) 0258
663 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-15-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee personal food stored with commercial food storage. CA: PIC chose to discard employee personal food and re-train staff on proper storage of personal food items within the employee designated area. (1 pt)
Walker County
LOS GUERRERO'S
1103 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-06-2020
Score: 100
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
150 PEARL DR LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-06-2020
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes: Observed PIC unable to produce signed copies of employee health agreement. CA: PIC will have all employees sign copies of health agreements supplied by the health department and will keep to produce during routine inspections. (4 pts) Observed TCS foods (lasagna and tomato sauce) hot held at a temperature below 135 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts) Observed TCS foods held over 24 hours without date marking. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed employee wearing single-use gloves change task without washing hands and changing gloves. CA: PIC had employee discard gloves, wash hands, and apply new gloves before returning to food prep. (1 pt)
SUBWAY (WALMART)
2625 HWY 27 N LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-06-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple flies throughout the facility. CA: PIC will discuss with area manager to obtain a air curtain to prevent flies entering the facility. (3 pts)
SUBWAY - ROCK SPRINGS FOOD INC.
8175 HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 07-08-2020
Score: 100
EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2078 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-08-2020
Score: 86
Inspector’s notes: Observed PIC without proper knowledge of bodily fluid cleanup kit, employee health policy, and reheating. PIC must have complete control over food establishment to prevent the spread of food-borne illness. The designated PIC will undergo training by the owner. (4 pts) Observed rice held at 130 F on the steam table. Had PIC reheat to 135f or above and hold at 135f. (9 pts) Observed kitchen area was extremely hot (84 F) during the inspection. Had owner look into installing better ventilation to prevent coolers from over-working. (1 pt)
OLD SOUTH RESTAURANT
796 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 07-08-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The small prep cooler used for making salads is holding TCS foods between 47-53 degrees. CA: PIC called refrigeration professional for a visit during the inspection. (9 pts)
KRYSTAL
2354 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-14-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed OJ expired 7-13-20. Had PIC discard expired OJ. (3 pts) Observed fan in walk-in cooler with excess build up. Had PIC clean fan in walk-in cooler. (1 pt)
THE DINNER BELL
3258 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 07-15-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed ceiling over cooler in kitchen had a leak. Had PIC contact building owner and have the roof and ceiling repaired. (1 pt)