During the second half of September (Sept. 16-30), 35 business eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: 13 earned a perfect score of 100; 18 earned a score in the 90s (A); three earned a score in the 80s (B); and one earned a score in the 70s (C). Also, a number of school cafeterias were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.
CATOOSA COUNTY
BURGER KING
831 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-16-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed several condiment bottles not labeled with common name of food. CA: PIC labeled all condiment bottles to properly identify common name of food. (3 pts)
TURNBUCKLE BAR & GRILL INC.
61 RBC DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple flies throughout the facility. CA: PIC will contact pest control to further target flies. (3 pts)
AMC (BATTLEFIELD 10)
1099 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-22-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed PIC unable to produce bodily fluid clean up kit. CA: PIC will obtain bodily fluid clean up kit and keep it to present to the health department during routine inspections. (4 pts)
DOMINO'S
95 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-22-2020
Score: 100
TRINITY SERVICES GROUP INC C/O CATOOSA COUNTY JAIL
5842 HWY 41 N RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-22-2020
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple employee beverages throughout the facility not inside designated area. CA: PIC will create designated area and enforce storage of personal items inside designated area. (1 pt)
BATTLEFIELD NUTRITION
1549 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-23-2020
Score: 100
LITTLE CAESARS
591 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-23-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages not using single service cups with a lid and straw within designated area. CA: PIC will have all employees store personal beverages within single-service cups with a lid and straw. This violation has been marked within the last 12 months and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS (CONT. BREAKFAST)
38 VINING CIR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-23-2020
Score: 100
DOMINO'S
1010 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-23-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed leak from hand washing sink in the pipes. Also, the faucet is not securely attached to the sink and it is also not placed in a way to prevent water from running out of the sink and onto the floor. New faucet must be installed that goes over the center of the sink basin to aid in proper handwashing. CA: PIC will have hand-washing sink repaired. (4 pts)
Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. The battery-operated towel dispenser was not functioning. CA: PIC went to get paper towels for the sink, but there is nowhere to set them near the sink other than on top of food service utensils and equipment. The towel dispenser must be repaired or replaced. (4 pts)
MCALLISTER'S DELI
2705 BATTLEFIELD PKWY STE 100 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-25-2020
Score: 100
HARDEE'S
5486 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-25-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed several bottles of sauces without a label with the common name. CA - CFSM labeled bottles with the common name. (3 pts)
COOK OUT
BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-29-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed ice machine not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will create cleaning log to ensure ice machine is cleaned to a frequency that is clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
EL CACTUS RESTAURANT
90 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-30-2020
Score: 96
Points: 4
Inspector’s notes: Observed drink nozzle in bar area not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC removed drink nozzle and had it washed, rinsed, and sanitize.
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: Ringgold Primary/Elementary Schools, Woodstation Elementary School and West Side Elementary School.
WALKER COUNTY
MCDONALD'S
106 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-16-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Single-use articles and/or single-service articles are not being kept in the original protective package or are not being stored by using other means that afford protection form contamination until they are used. Observed bun containers stored upside down/unwrapped. PIC turned them the proper direction to protect them from contamination. (1 pt)
Observed grease build up on flooring underneath the coke dispenser pumps in the back of the store; PIC had maintenance clean the area immediately. (1 pt)
Observed live flies in kitchen; also observed flies in the men's restroom. PIC to increase fly control for the rest of warm weather months. (3 pts)
SONIC DRIVE-IN
313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-16-2020
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS foods (shred lettuce, sliced tomatoes) above 45 degrees in the prep cooler. PIC installed steel pans and lids to reduce temperature. Risk control plan implemented also for Temperature control. (9 pts)
Observed hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Chili was held at 112, but reheated to 200 degrees and then placed back into the steam well. (9 pts)
PASTURE PLATE BASE OF OPERATION
8426 W HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 100
DOMINO'S PIZZA
110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed live flies in kitchen. PIC to increase fly control methods during the warm months. (3 pts)
LOS POTROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
201 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed an ice machine with no overhead protection; Also observed flour tortilla bowls with no covering. PIC covered both of these items immediately after observation. (4 pts)
Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Shred lettuce, cut tomatoes, guacamole were 47-50 degrees. PIC moved appropriate (freshly prepped) items to a stronger cooler close by/discarded the rest. (9 pts)
THE COTTAGE
467 LONGHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed microwave with buildup. Had PIC clean microwave more frequently. (4 pts)
TACO BELL
15 MAJOR JAMES CLARK GORDON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed live flies in kitchen. Flies numerous during inspection; PIC to install a few light traps in the kitchen area in appropriate locations. (3 pts)
CITY OF ROSSVILLE FOOD SERVICE
400 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 100
HARDEES
300 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-17-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed sausage, gravy, and mushrooms below proper hot holding temperature of 135 F. New hot wells were installed yesterday and the temperature settings were different. Had PIC reheat to 165 F minimum and hot hold at 135 F or above. (9 pts)
KONA ICE OF WALKER AND CATOOSA
46 ZACKERY LN ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-18-2020
Score: 100
MCDONALD'S
1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-18-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed numerous flies during inspection, especially in the men's restroom. PIC to increase fly control during the warm months. (3 pts)
VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE
117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-18-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed personal food items stored with commercial product in main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC removed personal foods and created designated area for proper storage of personal food. (1 pt)
WALKER COUNTY STATE PRISON
97 KEVIN LN ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 09-18-2020
Score: 100
WENDY'S
401 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-21-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed debris build-up on the walls and vents around grill prep area. CA: PIC will have employees clean the walls, air vents, and ceiling tiles.
LITTLE CAESARS
804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-22-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
No PIC on-site during inspection. Had an employee call a manager (Conner Bramlepp) and the current manager had just quit. I explained there must be steps taken immediately to ensure there is a PIC at all times during operation. (4 pts)
Observed can opener with heavy build-up. Had employee wash and sanitize can opener. (4 pts)
Observed outside of the 3-compartment sink with build up. Had employee clean sink. Top of pizza oven with build-up. Had employee clean pizza oven. (1 pt)
Observed hood vent with build-up. Had employee clean hood vent more frequently. (1 pt)
Observed flies in back of the facility. Had PIC implement better pest control. (3 pts)
TOKI SUSHI INC.
116 W LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-23-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed wine for personal use stored next to chemical cleaners. Had PIC move personal items to a secure location. (3 pts)
Observed the latest inspection was not posted. Instructed PIC to always post current score. (1 pt)
Observed a small number of flies in the facility. Had PIC increase pest control measures. (3 pts)
CAFFEINE ADDICTS
305 S DUKE ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-25-2020
Score: 100
VFW POST 3679
98 MEMORIAL DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-25-2020
Score: 100
HUDDLE HOUSE CHICKAMAUGA
14 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-25-2020
Score: 77
Inspector’s notes
Observed PIC unable to properly display knowledge of food safety practices and procedures. CA: CFSM will re-train staff to possess knowledge of facility and responsibility of the PIC while in the role. (4 pts)
Observed shift of CFSM is weekends only. CFSM is not present enough throughout the facility to properly meet responsibility during hours of operation. CA: Owner will assign a responsible person who is frequently present during most operational hours to pass CFSM certification. (4 pts)
Observed multiple food contact surfaces (microwave, food prep table, and ice machine) not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will create cleaning logs to be signed and dated by all employees to ensure all food contact surfaces are cleaned to an appropriate frequency to be clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
Observed TCS foods held past discard date in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC chose to discard all TCS foods held past their discard date. (4 pts)
Observed improper storage of chemical pesticide. CA: PIC removed pesticide from the premises. (4 pts)
Observed build-up of food debris and dust inside prep top cooler lids, and wire shelving inside walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will clean these nonfood contact surfaces to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
Observed ceiling with build up debris throughout the facility. CA: PIC will have ceilings and all other floors walls and ceiling throughout the facility cleaned to sight and touch. (1 pt)
Observed personal items throughout the facility not stored within the employee designated area. CA: PIC removed personal/maintenance items and placed them in designated area. (1 pt)
AMERICAN LEGION
540 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-25-2020
Score: 100
IVY COTTAGE
409 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-29-2020
Score: 100
CHINA BUFFET
1141 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-30-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed cook using gloves when not needed (handling utensils) while cooking. Had cook remove gloves while handling raw foods to remind to wash hands. (1 pt)
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: South Walker Head Start and Fairyland Elementary School.