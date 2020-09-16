La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.