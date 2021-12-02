During Nov. 16-30, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 12 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties.
Of those inspected, four earned a perfect score of 100; seven earned a score in the 90s (A); and one earned a score in the 80s (B).
Note: Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
CATOOSA COUNTY
AMERICAN LEGION (GA POST 40 - WILLIAMS-NAPIER)
5956 41 HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-18-2021
Score: 100
CATERING BY ALAN
146 HUNT DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-18-2021
Score: 100
SEASONS HIBACHI
56 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-22-2021
Score: 87
Observed warewashing sink not using proper sanitizing methods. CA: Demonstrated proper warewashing and sanitizing with bleach with PIC. Had PIC practice proper sanitizing procedure. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed TCS food (raw shrimp) being held out of temperature in cold holding. CA: Had PIC discard food items and discussed new strategies for cold holding TCS foods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed TCS food items (sweet and sour chicken) not being cooled properly in the proper amount of time. CA: Had PIC discard the food items and discussed new strategies for cooling. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed contamination prevention, equipment storage, pest prevention, warewashing procedures, and cooling strategies with PIC.
PIZZA HUT
5454 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-23-2021
Score: 93
Observed mechanical warewashing unit not reaching required sanitizing temperatures. CA: PIC will call maintenance to repair the unit. New Violation. Correct By: 12/03/2021
Observed mechanical warewashing unit without temperature measuring device. CA: PIC will acquire a temperature measuring device. New Violation. Correct By: 12/03/2021
Observed food debris build-up on the storage and shelving throughout the facility. CA: PIC will clean shelving and storage units. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 12/03/2021
Observed residue and build-up on the floors and walls of the kitchen. CA: Discussed debris build up with PIC and suggested a deep cleaning of the kitchen for the staff. New Violation. Correct By: 12/03/2021
Remarks: Discussed employee handwashing procedures and frequency with PIC.
CHATTANOOGA SUBWAY LLC
34 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-23-2021
Score: 100
ZAXBY'S
2541 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-30-2021
Score: 97
Observed improper cooling methods for several TCS food items. CA: Discussed cooling strategies with PIC such as loosely covering food containers, using the freezer to get food items down to temperature, and reducing volume of food prepared in the containers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed general facility cleanliness, proper date marking, non-food contact equipment upkeep, and verified pest control records.
WALKER COUNTY
SOUTHERN BLISS BAKERY AND SANDWICH SHOP
1109 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-17-2021
Score: 96
Observed TCS/RTE foods not properly date marked. CA: Had PIC dispose of food items and discussed proper date marking procedure. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed employee health records, cooling methods, non-food contact surface equipment maintenance, and handwashing sink maintenance with PIC.
CHINESE #1
2577 HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-18-2021
Score: 96
Observed food containers not labeled. Had PIC label common names on all food containers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed condensation drain leaking from prep cooler. Had PIC repair drain. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
WENDY'S
399 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-19-2021
Score: 100
TOKI SUSHI INC.
116 W LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-24-2021
Score: 96
Observed white rice that was not properly date marked. CA: Had PIC discard food items and discussed proper date-marking procedure. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed menu accuracy, hand washing procedures, and PIC responsibilities with PIC.
KRYSTAL
2354 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-24-2021
Score: 91
Observed employees not washing hands for a proper amount of time and not thoroughly sanitizing their hands. CA: PIC will discuss handwashing technique and have the hand sink serviced so the water is not too hot to discourage handwashing. New Violation. Correct By: 12/04/2021
Remarks: Discussed employee eating, general cleanliness, and food-contact equipment storage.
GUADALAJARA
12937 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-29-2021
Score: 95
Observed food items not being cooled properly. Cheese dip in the walk-in cooler and tomatoes in reach-in cooler were being cooled with lids on the containers. Food items were also being stored at a depth greater than 4 inches. CA: Had PIC put items into shallower containers and discussed proper cooling methods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed handwashing sink with no cold water. Employees needed to go to another sink to properly wash hands. CA: PIC will call for repair service. New Violation. Correct By: 12/09/2021