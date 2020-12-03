During the second half of November (Nov. 16-30), five eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa County: three earned a perfect score of 100, while two earned a score in the 90s (A). There were no inspections in Walker County.
BATTLEFIELD NUTRITION
1549 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-16-2020
Score: 100
YOUR PIE
3809 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-18-2020
Score: 100
THE BIG BISCUIT BARN
1389 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-18-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wrist watch. /CA: PIC had employee remove wrist watch. (3 pts)
DOUBLE PORTION CATERING
175 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-24-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed wiping towel sanitizer bucket not labeled with common name of sanitizer (bleach). /CA: PIC labeled sanitizer bucket. (4 pts)
DONUT PALACE
390 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-30-2020
Score: 100