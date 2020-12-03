During the second half of November (Nov. 16-30), five eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa County: three earned a perfect score of 100, while two earned a score in the 90s (A). There were no inspections in Walker County.

BATTLEFIELD NUTRITION

1549 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 11-16-2020

Score: 100

YOUR PIE

3809 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 11-18-2020

Score: 100

THE BIG BISCUIT BARN

1389 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 11-18-2020

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wrist watch. /CA: PIC had employee remove wrist watch. (3 pts)

DOUBLE PORTION CATERING

175 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-24-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed wiping towel sanitizer bucket not labeled with common name of sanitizer (bleach). /CA: PIC labeled sanitizer bucket. (4 pts)

DONUT PALACE

390 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 11-30-2020

Score: 100

Compiled by editor Don Stilwell

Tags

Recommended for you