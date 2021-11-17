During Nov. 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 21 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties.
Of those inspected, eight earned a perfect score of 100; 10 earned a score in the 90s (A); and three earned a score in the 80s (B).
Note: Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
CATOOSA COUNTY
75 CAFE
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 100
THE ROSEWOOD
14 FORT TOWN DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 96
Observed cover to the slicer, the blade of the can opener, and the ceiling of the microwave all with debris on the equipment. CA: Equipment must be cleaned after use or when changing tasks. PIC cleaned the slicer and can opener in the dish area and sanitized the microwave. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 11/04/2021
Remarks: Discussed cold holding procedures for pasteurized eggs with PIC. Also discussed proper storage of cleaning equipment for the mops.
AMC (BATTLEFIELD 10)
1099 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-05-2021
Score: 100
MCALLISTER'S DELI
2705 BATTLEFIELD PKWY STE 100 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-08-2021
Score: 97
Observed wiping cloths not properly stored between use. CA: PIC collected improperly stored cloths and discussed proper holding methods for in-between use. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper hair restraints with PIC and proper maintenance of ware-washing equipment.
SUPER 8 FORT OGLETHORPE (CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST)
2044 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-08-2021
Score: 100
PIZZA HUT
1919 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY DRIVE THRU
2865 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 96
Observed several food items that were not discarded according to the food establishment's policies. CA: Had PIC discard the items and review policies on item disposal. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed cleaning methods for food contact surfaces with PIC. Also reviewed employee health protocol.
IHOP
2047 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 81
Observed employee touching raw foods then touching RTE foods without washing hands and changing gloves. CA: PIC had employee wash hands and discard contaminated food and discussed proper hand-washing procedure. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food-contact surfaces were not clean to touch when drying. CA: PIC put soiled items back into dirty dish area and discussed proper cleaning methods with employees. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food items cooling with a lid that was insulating heat. CA: PIC removed lid and took food item to the freezer to make sure the item got down to temperature. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed several pests during inspection. CA: PIC called pest control and EHS discussed minimizing pest control with cleaning procedures. New Violation. Correct By: 11/20/2021
Remarks: Discussed personal drinking containers locations with PIC. Also discussed employee health records. Discussed hot holding procedure and cold holding methods.
FRUTERIA EL GORDO
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-12-2021
Score: 100
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL
73 PARKWAY DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-15-2021
Score: 90
Observed cheese dip not reaching appropriate reheating temperatures in the proper timeframe. CA: Had PIC discard the food item and discussed alternate reheating strategies. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed significant grease build up on the hood vent. CA: Had PIC take note and make sure to clean at closing time. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed storage of sanitizing rags, cooling methods, employee health, ice machine cleaning, and employee drinks with PIC.
FAZOLI'S
3016 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-15-2021
Score: 96
Observed open employee drinks on shelving in the kitchen. CA: Employees may only drink out of single service cups with a lid and a straw. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed food contact and non-food contact surface cleaning, cooling methods, and frozen food storage with PIC.
WALKER COUNTY
ROY'S RESTAURANT AND GRILL, INC
116 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-02-2021
Score: 86
Observed raw meats stored over ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 11/02/2021
Observed wet rags stored out of sani solution beside ice machine; CA: PIC to properly train staff on storage (at all times) in sani solution of proper strength. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 11/02/2021
Observed same conditions as last inspection; grease is piling up on ceiling tiles, light fixtures, and on the vent itself; CA: This needs to be resolved very quickly by a licensed professional. System appears to be severely out of balance; fix within one week. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 11/09/2021
Remarks: Training with Zach North; discussed ventilation system for hood; also discussed sani rags, temperature control, arrangement of raw meats in relationship to RTE foods; hand-washing.
VITTLES
505 W 9TH ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-02-2021
Score: 99
Observed hood system needing to be cleaned at time of inspection; CA: PIC to resolve this week; calling for maintenance today. New Violation. Correct By: 11/09/2021
Remarks: Inspection with Zach North; discussed hood system cleaning; cooling methods for large portions of foods in walk-in cooler; cleaning the return grate for the HVAC system; cleaning of the fly trap with new components.
GORDON LEE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
105 LEE CIR CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-02-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY
HWY 813 UNIT 49 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 100
STARBUCKS
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 100
HUDDLE HOUSE
14 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 90
Observed no certified food safety manager on staff. must have a CFSM within 60 days. New Violation.
Hand sink in cook station not in working condition. Had PIC repair sink. There is a sink by the swinging door in the back kitchen. New Violation. Correct By: 11/11/2021
Observed condensation drain leaking in reach-in cooler. Had PIC contact maintenance. New Violation. Correct By: 11/18/2021
Observed floors and walls with buildup. Had PIC implement cleaning plan. New Violation. Correct By: 11/18/2021
PIZZA HUT
405 N MAIN ST PO BOX 782165 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-09-2021
Score: 86
Observed multiple containers that were not cooling uncovered in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC put lids on all containers to prevent contamination. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed ware-washing equipment not functioning according to the manufacturer's instructions. Repair for the equipment is needed. CA: Informed PIC that they have 10 days to repair the equipment and the restaurant will be required to use the three-compartment sink until it is fixed. New Violation. Correct By: 11/19/2021
Observed several items without date-marking labels in reach-in cooler. CA: Had PIC discard food items and discussed proper date-marking methods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed shelving and cooler doors with excessive debris buildup. CA: Discussed with PIC that a deep cleaning of the entire kitchen is needed. New Violation. Correct By: 11/19/2021
Observed floors and walls in the kitchen with excessive grease buildup. CA: Discussed with PIC the need for a deep cleaning. New Violation. Correct By: 11/19/2021
Observed back door to the kitchen did not close on its own and was vulnerable to pests. CA: Discussed with PIC the need to keep this door shut and to repair the door if it does not stay shut on its own. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper hair restraints and labeling methods with PIC.
LAFAYETTE HEALTH CARE
205 ROAD RUNNER BLVD LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-09-2021
Score: 96
Observed several personal drinking items of the staff around the main kitchen. CA: Discussed with PIC the importance of separating personal drinks from food service especially in an HSP. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed reheating procedures with PIC and potential hand-washing contamination with safety glasses in the kitchen.
CHINA BUFFET
1141 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 99
Observed used buckets stored outside in the back of the facility. Had PIC remove all used buckets and place in dumpster. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed a section of the dining room used for storage. Had PIC remove all stored items out of the dining room. New Violation.