During the first half of November (Nov. 1-15), 14 eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: five earned a perfect score of 100, while nine earned a score in the 90s (A).
Catoosa County
THE ROSEWOOD
14 FORT TOWN DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-03-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed microwave in bad repair. The inside surface top of the microwave was peeling and flaking. CA: PIC will replace microwave. (1 pt)
FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICE
248 ROLLINS INDUSTRIAL CT RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-04-2020
Score: 100
BATTLEFIELD GOLF CLUB
285 CANNON DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-06-2020
Score: 91
Points: 9
Inspector’s notes: Observed time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the double door glass Coke cooler. The only TCS foods in cooler were mayonnaise and cocktail sauce. Both of those containers had been opened and had a manufacturer label with “refrigerate after opening” on them. Mayonnaise and cocktail sauces were at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded the TCS foods. PIC will not use the cooler for cold holding any TCS foods until it has been repaired. (9 pts)
TAO ASIAN CUISINE
118 REMCO SHOP LN RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-10-2020
Score: 100
BOJANGLES'
2051 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold held at above 41 degrees in prep top cooler. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)
LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE
2584 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-12-2020
Score: 95
Inspector's notes
Observed main kitchen hand sink without hand-washing cleanser available. CA: PIC replenished hand-washing cleanser to properly wash hands for food safety practices. (4 pts)
Observed build up on walls and ceilings throughout the facility. CA: PIC will deep clean kitchen to ensure physical facilities (walls and ceilings) are clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CENTER
2403 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-12-2020
Score: 100
CRACKER BARREL
50 BISCUIT WAY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-12-2020
Score: 96
Inspector's notes
Observed grease and debris build-up on floors and walls under equipment and behind equipment. CA: PIC will have floors and walls cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed floors in disrepair in high traffic areas. Floor coating is chipping away in places that are heavily trafficked in kitchen area. CA: PIC will have floors repaired. (1 pt)
Observed grease debris build-up on hood vents. CA: PIC cleaned hood vents. (1 pt)
Observed dust debris build-up and vent covers in ceiling. CA: PIC will clean vent covers. (1 pt)
BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-14-2020
Score: 100
BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (GRAND STAND)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 11-14-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed food employee wearing bracelets while prepping food. CA - Food employee removed bracelet. (3 pts)
Walker County
LAFAYETTE HEALTH CARE
205 ROAD RUNNER BLVD LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-02-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods (milk) at a temperature of above 41 degrees in main kitchen cooler. Milk had been above 41 degrees for more than four hours. CA: PIC discarded all TCS foods from cooler. This violation is a repeat from the last routine inspection and will require a risk control plan for 6-8 weeks. (9 pts)
HERITAGE HEALTH @ SHEPHERD HILLS
800 PATTERSON RD LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-02-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages stored with commercial product in main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC removed beverages and stored them in employee designated area. (1 pt)
MARY & MARTHA'S PERSONAL CARE
616 MOHAWK ST ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-03-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed non-food contact surfaces (wire shelving in cooler ) not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC cleaned wire shelving. (1 pt)
SUBWAY
HWY 813 UNIT 49 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-09-2020
Score: 100