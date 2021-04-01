During March 16-31, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 19 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties, including 16 businesses: seven businesses earned a perfect score of 100 and nine earned a score in the 90s (A). Also, three school cafeterias (listed at the end of this article) were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.
CATOOSA COUNTY
LAS FIESTA, INC. D/B/A/ FIESTA MEXICANA
110 KRISTIN DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-16-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer solution below 50ppm for bleach solution in sanitizer bucket and ware washing machine. CA: PIC will have ware washing machine repaired. PIC made fresh bucket of sanitizer solution for dining tables. This is a repeat inspection and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS
1409 DIETZ RD STE B2 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-22-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed back door being left open. CA: PIC closed the door. (3 pts)
KOBE
2603 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-26-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes
Observed open employee drink on food preparation table. CA: PIC put a lid and a straw on the cup and discussed proper eating and drinking in the kitchen with employees. (4 pts)
Observed buckets of sanitizer for wiping towels not labeled with common name. CA: PIC labeled sanitizer buckets. (4 pts)
Observed employee cell phone sitting on food preparation surface (cutting board at sushi station). CA: PIC discussed with employee and removed cell phone from food prep area. This is a repeat violation and will require a plan of correction. (1 pt)
AMERICAN LEGION (GA POST 40 - WILLIAMS-NAPIER)
5956 41 HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-30-2021
Score: 100
SEASONS HIBACHI
56 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-31-2021
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes
Observed improper thawing method (ambient temperature) used for raw frozen chicken. CA: PIC removed raw frozen chicken and placed under cold running water for proper thawing method. (3 pts)
Observed buckets of fresh-cut vegetables stored on kitchen floor. CA: PIC removed prep buckets and stored vegetables 6 inches above kitchen floor. (3 pts)
WALKER COUNTY
ROY'S RESTAURANT AND GRILL, INC
116 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-16-2021
Score: 100
THE GROOVY GOURMET
110 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-16-2021
Score: 100
LOS POTROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
201 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-16-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Spice scoops left outside of the container. had PIC place store scoops in food containers with handles up between use. (1 pt)
GREAT WALL
13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-16-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed raw frozen beef in freezer stored directly above ready-to-eat crab rangoon. CA: PIC removed beef and stored all ready-to-eat foods above raw frozen meats in order for proper vertical separation and protection. (9 pts)
TACO BELL
15 MAJOR JAMES CLARK GORDON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-16-2021
Score: 100
DOMINO'S PIZZA 8868
110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-18-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages not in single-service cups with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded employee beverages and ensured to have single-service cups with a lid and straw for employees. (4 pts)
PASTURE PLATE MOBILE UNIT
5142 W HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-24-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed build-up and debris on the lower part of the walls of the mobile unit where the walls meet the floor, especially behind the cooking/warming equipment. CA: PIC to clean/sanitize floors in the next 1 week.
Observed no light cover on the bulbs in the kitchen facility on one light fixture; CA: PIC to fix replace shield next service.
PASTURE PLATE BASE OF OPERATION
8426 W HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 03-24-2021
Score: 100
EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2643 N 27 HWY UNIT B LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-25-2021
Score: 100
THE COTTAGE
467 LONGHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-30-2021
Score: 100
HARDEES - ROSSVILLE
300 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-30-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed sauces out of their original container not labeled with the common name of food. CA: PIC created labels for sauce bottles. (3 pts)
Observed buildup of steel racks in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will clean all storage racks in walk-in cooler to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at three Walker County schools — South Walker Headstart, Cherokee Ridge Elementary School and Fairyland Elementary School — were inspected. All earned a perfect score of 100.