During March 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 39 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties, including 30 businesses: 10 businesses earned a perfect score of 100; 19 earned a score in the 90s (A); and one earned a score in the 80s (B). Also, food services at Walker County State Prison were inspected, with it earning a 100. Also, eight school cafeterias (listed at the end of this article) were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.
CATOOSA COUNTY
MAGNOLIA PHARMACY CREAMERY
4622 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-01-2021
Score: 100
CHI MEMORIAL - GEORGIA
100 GROSS CRESCENT CIR FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-01-2021
Score: 100
NO SMALL AFFAIR
5488 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-04-2021
Score: 100
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
7859 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-04-2021
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes
Observed the pizza oven conveyer belt with heavy food debris build-up. Observed heavy food debris build-up on top of the pizza oven as well with dishes stored as clean being stored on top of food debris. CA: PIC will have pizza oven cleaned. This is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. Informal follow-up will be conducted to discuss the risk control plan and the cleaning procedures that will be verified over the next 8 weeks for pizza oven cleaning and other food contact surfaces in the facility. (4 pts)
Observed several TCS foods in walk-in cooler that were being kept past the 7-day date mark on the containers (pastas). CA: PIC discarded expired foods. (4 pts)
Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wrist watch. CA: Discussed with PIC. PIC had employee remove wristwatch. (3 pts)
Observed food service employee preparing food without wearing a hair restraint. CA: Discussed with the PIC. Employee put on hair restraint. (3 pts)
Observed heavy grease accumulation on hoods vents and the vent covers in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have hood vents and vent covers cleaned. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify cleaning has been completed. This is a repeat violation and will require a written plan of correction. Informal follow-ups will be conducted over the next few months to verify cleaning procedures are being maintained. (1 pt)
Observed live roaches in parts of the kitchen. Current complaint on facility in regards to roaches as well. CA: Discussed increasing pest control to weekly treatments by professional certified company. Due to this being a repeat violation with multiple complaints, a plan of correction will be written. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 24 hours to discuss the plan of correction. Weekly informal inspections will be conducted to verify increased cleaning procedures and pest control records are being met to reduce pests. (3 pts)
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
1417 DIETZ RD FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-04-2021
Score: 100
ARBY'S
66 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-05-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed food debris build-up on the inside of the stand-up freezer and on the shelving in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have employees clean the equipment. (1 pt)
Observed daylight coming in under the back door. CA: PIC will get a door sweep places on the bottom of the back door to keep the opening protected. (3 pts)
AMC (BATTLEFIELD 10)
1099 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-06-2021
Score: 100
ROLLER COASTER SKATEWORLD
2076 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-06-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY
4257 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-09-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee food stored with food for service in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC discarded food. (1 pt)
MCDONALD'S
5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-11-2021
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes
Observed boxes containing food product stored on floor of walk-in freezer. CA: PIC stored boxes at least 6 inches above floor level. (3 pts)
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector’s notes: Observed wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. CA - Discussed with PIC and wiping cloth was moved to soil linens during inspection. (3 pts)
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA
1537 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-11-2021
Score: 95
Points: 4
Inspector’s notes
Observed expired CFSM certificate posted. CFSM expired February 2020. CA: Discussed with PIC. A current CFSM certificate must be displayed in public view. (4 pts)
Points: 1
Observed several shelving units throughout facility with heavy rusting. Shelving in walk-in cooler was particularly bad with heavy rusting. CA: Suggested painting and sealing shelving or replacing shelving as feasible. (1 pt)
WINDSTONE GOLF CLUB
9230 WINDSTONE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-11-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed heavy grease accumulation on hood vent and behind cooking equipment. CA: PIC will have hood vent cleaned. (1 pt)
TURNBUCKLE BAR & GRILL, INC.
61 RBC DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-12-2021
Score: 100
BBQ SHACK
2936 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-12-2021
Score: 100
RUSSELL RACING LLC. D/B/A BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-13-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods hot holding at a temperature less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. CA - CFSM stated that the food had been out for less than 4 hours so they were allowed to rapidly reheat the food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. (9 pts)
RUSSELL RACING, LLC. D/B/A BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (GRANDSTAND)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-13-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple employee beverages not in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA - CFSM disposed of employee beverages. (4 pts)
BURGER KING
5865 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-15-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed grease build-up on heat lamp equipment. CA: PIC will clean grease build-up. (1 pt)
Observed debris build-up in dry storage area on boxes and single-use cups and the shelving units. CA: PIC will have the dry storage area cleaned. (1 pt)
SMOOTHIE KING
886 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-15-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed condensation build-up in reach-in cooler units on the bottom. CA: PIC will have reach-in cooler repaired. (1 pt)
BASKIN ROBBINS
2847 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-15-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed broken doors on cabinets and broke prep top cooler lid. CA: PIC will male repairs to doors. (1 pt)
Observed some countertops areas not clean to sight or touch. Observed inside of cabinets not clean to sight or touch. Observed the inside of coolers not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will have equipment and countertops cleaned more frequently. (1 pt)
WALKER COUNTY
ROCK CITY CLIFF TERRACE
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 03-03-2021
Score: 100
ROCK CITY BIG ROCK GRILL
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 03-03-2021
Score: 100
MCDONALD'S
106 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-08-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not in single service cup in main kitchen area. CA: PIC discarded employee beverage. Discussed beverages must be in single-service cups with lids and straws. (4 pts)
SONIC DRIVE
313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-08-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed flies throughout the facility. CA: PIC will increase treatment for pest and ensure air curtains are turned on. (3 pts)
BEYER'S SMOKEHOUSE
2661 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-09-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed single service cup used as scoop with no handle. CA: Discussed with PIC that single service articles can not be used multiple times as scoop. PIC will replace with appropriate utensils. (1 pt)
MCDONALD'S
1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-09-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed walk in cooler door not in good repair (damaged sealant). CA: PIC will have walk-in cooler door repaired in order to properly open and shut walk-in cooler and keep equipment in good repair. (1 pt)
VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE
117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-09-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces out of original container not labeled with common name of food. CA: PIC created labels for all sauce containers. (3 pts)
ASH KICKIN' BBQ
502 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-11-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Air gap not installed at the 3 compartment sink. (2 pts)
Observed live flies in kitchen as well as dead flies on the floor. Several hanging devices were being used as well. CA: Increase fly control in the next 2 weeks, if problems continue to develop/increase, an air curtain will be required. (3 pts)
SONIC DRIVE-IN
820 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-11-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes
Observed ice maker with heavy build-up inside. Had PIC remove ice and clean and sanitize properly. (4 pts)
Observed build-up of floor drains. Had PIC clean floor drains. (2 pts)
Observed dumpster pad with heavy build-up. Had PIC clean and pressure wash dumpster pad. (1 pt)
Observed loose litter around the premises in the landscaping. Had PIC increase frequency of litter pick up. (1 pt)
LITTLE CAESARS
804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-15-2021
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed multiple personal drinks in coke and water bottles being stored and used around cash register and employee personal area. CA: PIC was educated that only single-service cups with lid and straw are acceptable, PIC discarded bottles. (4 pts)
Observed multiple container with food items (buffalo, garlic butter, and bbq sauce) out of their original container with no common name label. CA: PIC will label food items that are removed from their original container with a common name. (3 pts)
Observed wire shelving and pizza racks with buildup throughout the facility. CA: PIC will create cleaning schedule to ensure all nonfood contact surfaces are clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
WALKER COUNTY STATE PRISON
97 KEVIN LN ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 03-15-2021
Score: 100
WENDY'S
401 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-15-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple TCS sauces on prep top cooler not cold held at 41 degrees or below. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS sauces. (9 pts)
School cafeterias
Cafeterias at eight schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100. In Catoosa County: Lakeview Middle School and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. In Walker County: Stone Creek Elementary School, Rock Spring Elementary School, LaFayette Middle School, North LaFayette Elementary School, Rossville Middle School, and Mountain View Headstart.