During the Feb. 16-28, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 30 food services in Catoosa and Walker County, including 14 businesses: three businesses earned a perfect score of 100; 10 earned a score in the 90s (A); 1 earned a score in the 70s (C). Also, food services at a church and a jail were inspected. Also, 14 school cafeterias (listed at the end of this article) were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.
CATOOSA COUNTY
HARDEE'S
5486 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-17-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed food contact surfaces of microwave not being cleaned at a frequency to maintain clean to sight and touch. CA: Discussed with PIC that food contact surfaces must be must be cleaned at least every 4 hours. PIC had microwave cleaned and sanitized during inspection. (4 pts)
COOK OUT
BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-18-2021
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes
Observed facility not using the approved written time as public health control procedures. The initial temperatures of food for hot and cold holding are not being taken or recorded. The approved procedure states that a log will be maintained and kept available with initial start temperature of TCS foods using time in lieu of temperature (must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below for cold holding). CA: Suggest updating time procedures with PIC. (9 pts)
Observed food debris on shelving in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have shelving cleaned. (1 pt)
SPRINGHILL SUITES (CONT. BREAKFAST)
155 GENERAL LEE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-19-2021
Score: 77
Inspector’s notes
Observed PIC did not demonstrate knowledge of proper food safety practices (handwashing). PIC also stated that she did not have knowledge of who is the Certified Food Safety manager who is over the facility. CA: Will need to verify CFSM certification and who is responsible for establishment when CFSM is not present. (4 pts)
Observed no documentation displayed for public view of Certified food safety manager responsible for food safety of facility. CA: PIC was unsure of any documentation pertaining to food safety. PIC will contact general manager and provide this information to the health department. (4 pts)
Observed no handwashing cleanser available for hand washing at the handwashing sink. CA: PIC attempted to open dispenser and stated she had no key. PIC will need to obtain key to dispenser in order to properly supply handwashing cleanser. (4 pts)
Observed no paper towels available for hand drying at the handwashing sink. CA: PIC will obtain key to replace hand drying provision in order for it to be readily available. (4 pts)
Observed microwave not clean to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. CA: CFSM will create cleaning log to ensure food contact surfaces are cleaned every four hours and are maintained clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
Observed boxes of whole fruits (oranges) stored on main kitchen floor. CA: PIC will ensure all boxes containing food product will be stored at a minimum of 6 inches above floor level. (3 pts)
TACOS EL GORDO
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 02-20-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes
Observed the CFSM certificate not posted in public view. CA: PIC posted the CFSM certificate in public view. (4 pts)
Observed multiple TCS foods being stored over 24 hours that did not have a proper date-mark (rice and beans) CA - PIC discarded all TCS foods not date-marked. (4 pts)
Observed heavy grease build-up on hood vents. CA: PIC will have hood vents cleaned. They state it has been 6 months since they were last cleaned. (1 pt)
FRUTERIA EL GORDO
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 02-20-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed water bottle being reused to store food/liquid for food. CA: PIC discarded water bottle. (1 pt)
EL CACTUS RESTAURANT
90 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-22-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed sealant/caulking on handwashing sink missing and in bad repair. CA: PIC will repair the sealant/caulk between the back of the handwashing sink and the wall. (1 pt)
Observed dust debris on dry storage wall shelving above prep table and steam table. CA: PIC will clean shelving. (1 pt)
HAMPTON INN (CONT. BREAKFAST)
6875 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-24-2021
Score: 91
Points: 9
Inspector’s notes: Observed hot-held TCS food (sausages) not being held at a temperature of 135 degrees or above in front food service and main kitchen area. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods.
CATOOSA COUNTY JAIL
5842 HWY 41 N RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-24-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed no handwashing cleanser available at handwashing sink. CA: PIC replaced handwashing cleanser to be readily available. (4 pts)
WALKER COUNTY
WANDA'S RESTAURANT
20 PIN OAK DR ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 02-18-2021
Score: 97
Points: 1
Inspector’s notes
Observed food containers stacked wet on drying rack. Had PIC allow food containers time to dry before stacking. (1 pt)
Observed self closures missing on both restrooms. Had PIC replace self closures on restrooms. (1 pt)
Observed front doors and back door with heavy wear. Doors need to be painted to make easier to clean. (1 pt)
AMIGOS MEXICAN CONCINA LLC
555 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 02-19-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed raw meat left uncovered in walk-in cooler. Had PIC cover meat with plastic wrap. (4 pts)
Observed chip container with damaged lid. Had PIC replace lid. (1 pt)
THE GRIND COFFEE SHOP
104 CRITTONDEN AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-19-2021
Score: 100
OAKWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH
115 OAKWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-19-2021
Score: 100
SKATE AND PLAY
1951 HWY 136 E LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-19-2021
Score: 100
CAFFEINE ADDICTS ROCK SPRING
96 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-23-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed microwave not clean to sight or touch. CA: Had PIC clean microwave and discussed with PIC that food contact surfaces must be cleaned every four hours. (4 pts)
STATION HOUSE-CHAISIMPLE LLC
123 N CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-23-2021
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed various spices and toppings containers without tight-fitting lids or sealable bags not sealed. Had PIC seal foods tightly with lids or seals. (4 pts)
Observed flour scoop left down in flour with handle touching. Had PIC store scoops with handles up. (1 pt)
Observed equipment with build up (microwaves, shelving, etc.) Had PIC clean equipment more frequently. (1 pt)
Observed floors and walls in kitchen with build up. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning kitchen. (1 pt)
CANDIE'S CATERING & CONCESSIONS
1105 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 02-26-2021
Score: 100
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at 14 schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100. In Catoosa County: Boynton Elementary School, West Side Elementary School, Cloud Springs Elementary School, Graysville Elementary School, Performance Learning Center School, Battlefield Primary School, Battlefield Elementary School and Tiger Creek Elementary School. In Walker County: Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle School, Chattanooga Valley Elementary School, Chickamauga Elementary School, LaFayette High School, Naomi Elementary School and Gilbert Elementary School.