During Dec. 16-31, 2021, the Georgia Department of Health conducted inspections at 16 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties.
Of those inspected, five earned a perfect score of 100, while 11earned a score in the 90s (A).
Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
CATOOSA COUNTY
TURNBUCKLE BAR & GRILL INC.
61 RBC DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-16-2021
Score: 100
BURGER KING
831 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-17-2021
Score: 95
Observed grease build-up on the walls in the kitchen near the to-go monitor. Food debris was also observed on top of the fryer equipment station. CA: PIC will schedule a deep cleaning with staff. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 12/27/2021
Observed back door to the kitchen with a damaged self-closing device. The door was unable to close on its own and is a potential risk for pest control. CA: PIC stated a repair order had already been placed and will call again to emphasize the need for service. New Violation. Correct By: 12/27/2021
Remarks: Discussed employee health records, hand-washing procedures, & plumbing maintenance with PIC.
FAMOUS WOK
3040 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-17-2021
Score: 92
Observed cooked foods held over 24 hours without date mark. Food included various batches and containers of cooked chicken and cooked noodles. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed frozen chicken being thawed in still water. CA: Discussed proper thawing messages with PIC and PIC discarded improperly thawed chicken. New Violation.
Observed significant amount of grease build-up above the grill on the ventilation hood. CA: PIC will clean the hood so it is free of grease and schedule cleaning service for the ventilation system. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper food storage & separation, general facility cleanliness, and proper cooling methods with PIC.
BATTLEFIELD BURGERS
794 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-22-2021
Score: 98
Observed dust build-up on the air filter for the ice machine. CA: PIC will have the air filter changed and will clean the filter covers. New Violation. Correct By: 01/01/2022
Observed hood ventilation out of date for cleaning service. Potential for fire. CA: PIC will call for service. New Violation. Correct By: 01/01/2022
Remarks: Discussed equipment maintenance and pest control methods with PIC.
FIREHOUSE SUBS
882 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-22-2021
Score: 96
There is insufficient cold holding equipment available in BOH area [back-of-house area; that is, the part of the restaurant that diners don't see] to maintain TCS foods at proper temperatures. CA: PIC spread out TCS foods to different cooling units in FOH [front-of-house]/prep area. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed cooling unit in BOH not in good repair. Unit was not capable of housing the volume of food observed at appropriate temperatures. CA: PIC called general manager to schedule maintenance on the unit. Spread out TCS foods to different coolers. New Violation. Correct By: 01/01/2022
Remarks: Discussed reheating temperatures and cooling methods with PIC.
DOUBLE PORTION CATERING
175 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-27-2021
Score: 100
DONUT PALACE
390 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-28-2021
Score: 100
FARM TO FORK LLC
120 GENERAL LEE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-28-2021
Score: 96
Observed TCS food items not cooling with approved methods. CA: PIC removed plastic seal to allow food items to cool properly. New Violation.
Observed cold holding unit not in proper repair. One side of the unit able to keep food at proper cold holding temperatures. Other side was unable to maintain cold temperatures. No TCS food being stored out of temperature at the time of inspection. CA: PIC will call for maintenance and not store TCS in the unit. New Violation. Correct By: 01/07/2022
Remarks: Discussed proper cold holding and cooking temperatures with PIC. Also discussed frequency of cleaning for food contact equipment, non-food contact equipment, and the general cleanliness of the facility.
CAPTAIN D'S
668 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-28-2021
Score: 92
Observed ice machine with residue built-up inside the unit. CA: PIC took apart the unit for a deep clean and will schedule routine cleanings for the equipment to prevent build up. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed back door and wall in poor repair. The door was unable to close on its own and there is damage to the wall that may be vulnerable to pest entry. CA: PIC will schedule for repair service. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 01/07/2022
Remarks: Discussed general facility cleanliness, cooling methods, and employee drinks with PIC. Also verified PIC's CFSM status.
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
37 PARKWAY PLAZA DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-29-2021
Score: 99
Observed broken drawer for chicken wings on the cooking line and a damaged cooling unit in the walk-in freezer. CA: PIC will call for repair service. New Violation. Correct By: 01/08/2022
Remarks: Discussed sanitization methods, employee health policy, and cooling methods with PIC.
CHICK-FIL-A
1137 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-29-2021
Score: 100
2A WINGS
1014 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-30-2021
Score: 93
Observed bowl used to weigh raw shrimp not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC removed bowl to be sanitized and discussed cleaning frequency. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizing solution. CA: PIC filled sanitizing buckets and placed wiping cloths in the solution. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed date marking/labeling methods, storing food on approved food contact surfaces, and cleaning frequency/batter sifting for breading.
SOHO HIBACHI
1022 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-30-2021
Score: 99
Observed fan in walk-in with significant dust accumulation. CA: PIC will clean the fan to sight and touch. New Violation. Correct By: 01/09/2022
Remarks: Discussed wiping cloth storage, cooling methods, and food storage in the walk-in freezer.
WALKER COUNTY
WENDY'S
399 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-21-2021
Score: 99
Observed a set of tongs stored in the hand wash sink upon arrival; CA: PIC immediately moved the tongs to the dish wash area as soon as we observed the violation. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed with PIC keeping hand sink clear of any food service articles or prep equipment; labeling vegetable sink; posting choking posters and ServSafe certificates; making sure all staff have hair restraints.
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
150 PEARL DR LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-28-2021
Score: 95
Observed tea nozzle with food accumulation. CA: PIC had nozzle washed and sanitized. New Violation.
Observed single-service cup being used as a scoop. CA: PIC removed cup and said it would be replaced with a scoop. New Violation.
DAIRY QUEEN
1882 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-29-2021
Score: 100