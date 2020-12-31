During Dec. 16-31, 17 eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: eight earned a perfect score of 100 and nine earned a score in the 90s (A).

Catoosa County

LITTLE CAESARS

6977 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 12-16-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food without date mark in reach-in cooler held over 24 hours. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food (wings). (4 pts)

EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

6979 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 12-16-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed hand washing sink in kitchen leaking. CA: PIC will repair sink. (1 pt)

IHOP

2047 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 12-16-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer concentration not met to minimum requirements of manufactures recommendations. CA: PIC replaced sanitizer with solution that met manufacturer's recommendations. (4 pts)

PIZZA HUT

1919 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 12-18-2020

Score: 100

PIZZA HUT

5454 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 12-18-2020

Score: 100

Walker County

PIZZA IN THE COVE

664 W COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 12-16-2020

Score: 100

OLD SOUTH RESTAURANT

796 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 12-16-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed outer exterior of ice machine with buildup. CA: PIC had ice machine exterior cleaned and sanitized. (1 pt)

WENDY'S

12706 HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 12-23-2020

Score: 100

PIZZA HUT

405 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 12-23-2020

Score: 100

PIZZA HUT-DELIVERY EXPRESS

55 HWY 813 CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 12-23-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages not in single-service cups with lids and straws. CA: PIC discarded personal beverages. Discussed with PIC all employee drinks must be in single-service cups with lids and straws. (4 pts)

HARDEE'S

12876 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 12-28-2020

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages in single-service cups without lids and straws. CA: PIC had all employees add lids and straws to employee beverages. (4 pts)

LAFAYETTE GOLF CLUB

638 S MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 12-28-2020

Score: 100

TWINS PIZZA & STEAK

1104 W MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 12-29-2020

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed daylight through outer opening door in main kitchen area. CA: PIC closed door to properly seal and protect outer opening. (3 pts)

CHINESE #1

2577 HWY 27 LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 12-29-2020

Score: 93

Inspector’s notes

Observed TCS foods in front food service not properly date marked. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (4 pts)

Observed fried chicken cooling at room temperature on countertop. CA: PIC claimed chicken had been just cooked and was removed off countertop to cool in walk-in cooler where it met proper cooling parameters. (3 pts)

ASH KICKIN' BBQ

502 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 12-30-2020

Score: 100

CAFE' 7

1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

Inspection date: 12-30-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed date marked TCS food held past discard date in walk in cooler and prep top cooler. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)

THE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN CLUB INC.

1201 FLEETWOOD DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

Inspection date: 12-30-2020

Score: 100

Compiled by editor Don Stilwell

Tags

Recommended for you