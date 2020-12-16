During Dec. 1-15, 23 eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: six earned a perfect score of 100, 15 earned a score in the 90s (A), one earned a score in the 80s (B), and one earned a score in the 70s (C).
Catoosa County
MCALLISTER'S DELI
2705 BATTLEFIELD PKWY STE 100 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-01-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food on an ice bath cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Diced tomatoes on ice were at 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed potato salad and diced tomatoes inside reach-in cooler above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Internal air temperature of cooler was 44-45 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: Showed PIC how to do the ice bath so that the ice was up to the level of the TCS food being cold held in the ice bath. Discussed monitoring the reach-in cooler that was cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. (9 pts)
SONIC
1783 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed drink nozzles and dispenser heads not to a frequency to be clean to sight or touch. CA: Discussed with PIC to take apart nozzles daily and wash, rinse, and sanitize to prevent build up. PIC will further enforce cleaning log to prevent drink nozzle build-up. (4 pts)
PRUITT HEALTH
1067 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-01-2020
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes
Observed expired milks cartons in walk-in cooler stored with milk that was still in date. CA: PIC discarded expired milk. Suggested that PIC keep a container of some sort in the cooler to separate expired food products or else to discard as soon as they expire. (3 pts)
Observed wet wiping cloths stored on countertop with clean dishes. CA: Employee removed the wet wiping cloths. Wiping cloths shall remain in sanitizer solution buckets in between use. (3 pts)
BAILEY'S BBQ
5540 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-01-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes
Observed sanitizer not meeting the manufacturer-recommended concentration in sanitizer bucket. CA: PIC removed sanitizer and created new sanitizer that met the proper concentration recommendations. (4 pts)
Observed TCS foods held past discard date in main kitchen coolers. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (4 pts)
Observed wire shelving in walk in cooler with buildup. CA: PIC will clean or replace wire shelving to maintain clean nonfood contact surfaces. (1 pt)
FARM TO FORK, LLC
120 GENERAL LEE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-02-2020
Score: 100
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL
73 PARKWAY DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 12-02-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed foods being kept past the discard by date written on the packages inside reach-in coolers (various chopped vegetables and in house mixed sauces). CA: PIC discarded expired food. This violation has occurred more than once during the last 12 months of routine inspections. A risk control plan will be initiated. (4 pts)
PANDA EXPRESS
1125 BATTLEVIEW PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-04-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed wet wiping cloth not properly stored within sanitizer bucket. CA: PIC removed wet wiping cloth and stored properly inside sanitizer bucket. (3 pts)
NEW CHINA
69 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-04-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed employees not washing hands in between changing tasks. Employees are only changing gloves and using hand sanitizer rather than washing their hands in between tasks. Observed employee go from computer and taking money to handling food and cooking without washing hands. Observed another employee go from preparing raw meat to cooking without washing hands, only changes gloves. CA: Discussed hand washing procedures with PIC. (9 pts)
ZAXBY'S
2541 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-07-2020
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes
Time for chicken breading and milk/egg wash was not written on or near the chicken breading station. Time procedures that have been approved must be followed as written. This is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. (9 pts)
Observed hood vent dripping down on the walls and not properly working with the catch pans. CA: Advised PIC to have the hood vent evaluated/repaired as well as cleaned. Repeat violation will require a plan of correction. Plan of correction will be written since this is a repeat violation. (1 pt)
TRES AMIGOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
4793 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-07-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed microwave is bad repair. There was material from inside the microwave oven on the top chipping off. CA: PIC will not use the microwave anymore and will replace it. (1 pt)
RICHARD'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
906 LAFAYETTE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-09-2020
Score: 100
SOHO HIBACHI
1022 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-14-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed egg rolls sitting out in basket over deep fryer at 107 degrees Fahrenheit. The TCS food is being fried then left out and fried again throughout the day according to PIC. CA: Discussed proper reheating and hot holding procedures with PIC. (9 pts)
FAMOUS WOK
3040 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-14-2020
Score: 78
Inspector’s notes
Observed handwashing sink in the back of the kitchen area not accessible due to being blocked by several buckets of water. CA: PIC moved containers. (4 pts)
Observed soap not being dispensed from dispenser. Soap was readily visible in the dispenser but soap would only come out in small amounts gradually after waiting several seconds after pressing on dispenser. CA: Soap dispenser must be repaired or replaced. (4 pts)
Observed ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety foods held over 24 hours not date marked. Food included cooked noodles and various batches and containers of cooked chicken. CA: Told PIC to discard food but PIC did not discard food during inspection. (4 pts)
Observed chemical bottle not labeled with common name of chemical in spray bottle (Degreaser). CA: PIC labeled spray bottle with common name. (4 pts)
Observed multiple wet wiping cloths being stored outside of the sanitizer solution. /CA - PIC moved the wet wiping cloths to the dirty laundry bin or back into the sanitizer solution. (3 pts)
Observed no available hot water due to plumbing issue within Walmart Store. They are actively trying to work on getting this resolved. Hot water only is available at all sinks in the kitchen, but it is nearly too hot to wash hands with for required length of time. Informal follow-up within 48 hours to verify this has been corrected. (2 pts)
Observed employee cell phone on food prep counter. Observed employee food stored with (next to on same shelf with food for service) in two different reach-in coolers. CA: This is a repeat inspection and will require a plan of correction. PIC moved employee food to a designated area in walk-in cooler. All employee food must be properly labeled and in a designated area approved by the health department. (1 pt)
Walker County
SOUTHERN BLISS BAKERY AND SANDWICH SHOP
1109 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-07-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed raw chicken vertically stored above raw pork in main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC removed raw chicken and stored vertically under raw pork to create proper separation and protection. (9 pts)
LAFAYETTE NUTRITION, LLC
108 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-08-2020
Score: 100
SUSAN'S DINER
3551 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 12-08-2020
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes: Observed hand sink water turned off due to a leak in the valve. Had PIC leave water turned on and repair leaking valve. (2 pts)
STARBUCKS
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 12-08-2020
Score: 100
MAJESTIC MANOR
67 PIN OAK DR ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 12-08-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed raw chicken stored vertically on top of raw beef. CA: Had PIC create proper separation and protection for vertical and horizontal storage. (9 pts)
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN GOLF CLUB
1730 WOOD NYMPH TRL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 12-08-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS food (sesame sauce) held past discard date in main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts)
Observed boxes stored on the floor inside walk-in freezer CA: discussed with PIC that all boxes must be stored 6 inches off the floor. PIC removed boxes and properly stored them inside walk-in freezer. (3 pts)
Observed employee personal beverage stored outside of designated area with commercial foods. CA: PIC removed employee beverage and stored within employee designated area. (1 pt)
PARKSIDE OPERATIONS, LLC
D/B/A THE CENTER FOR ADVANCED REHAB AT PARKSIDE
110 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, GA 30741
Inspection date: 12-09-2020
Score: 100
LAFAMILIA MEXICAN RESTAURANT LLC
516 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 12-09-2020
Score: 86
Inspector’s notes
Observed raw TCS foods (shrimp, steak, chicken) cold held in reach-in cooler greater than 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)
Observed buildup on walls and ceilings of main kitchen area. CA: PIC will clean all buildup and debris located on walls and ceilings. (1 pt)
Observed multiple cracks of daylight coming through outer exterior back door. CA: PIC will install new door or seal cracks to be completely sealed in order to protect outer opening. (3 pts)
NHC HEALTHCARE ROSSVILLE
1425 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 12-14-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed no hand drying provisions at hand sink at the time of inspection. CA: PIC replenished hand drying provisions for proper handwashing practices. (4 pts)
GUADALAJARA
12937 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 12-14-2020
Score: 100