During the second half of August (Aug. 16-31), 15 business eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: three earned a perfect score of 100; 11 earned a score in the 90s (A); one earned a score in the 60s (unsatisfactory). Also, a host of school cafeterias were inspected; all earned a perfect score of 100.
CATOOSA COUNTY
WENDY'S (DIETZ RD)
3588 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-17-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed food being stored in broken, cracked, and heavily scorched cambros pans. CA: PIC will discard and replace the broken and scorched pans. (1 pt)
Observed broken gaskets on small reach-in under counter cooler. CA: PIC will have gaskets repaired. (1 pt)
Observed floors and drain under vegetable prep sink area with food debris build-up. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed dust debris build-up on vent covers above three-compartment sink. CA: PIC will clean vent covers. (1 pt)
ARBY'S
2392 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-17-2020
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed some food and debris build-up on shelving units in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have shelving units cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed dust and debris build-up on fan covers in walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. CA: PIC will have employees clean covers. (1 pt)
PIZZA HUT (WING STREET)
5454 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-18-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed food debris build-up on ware washing machine and on dry storage shelving throughout facility. CA: PIC will clean equipment. Informal follow-up to verify violation has been corrected within 10 days. (1 pt)
WENDY'S
5872 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-18-2020
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed cracked floor tiles and tiles with worn grout trapping food debris and water. CA: Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify status of corrective action for floor repair. (1 pt)
Observed vent covers in ceiling with heavy rusting and dust debris build-up. CA: PIC will have the vent covers cleaned or replaced. (1 pt)
BOX ENTERPRISES (D/B/A/ TROPICAL SNO)
2336 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-19-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed the inside top rim of the ice box not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will clean inside the icebox. (1 pt)
Inspector’s notes: Observed ants in the facility. CA: PIC called pest control to come out and get rid of the ants. (3 pts)
EL MATADOR MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2233 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-20-2020
Score: 64
Inspector’s notes
Due to the number of risk factors observed during routine inspection, PIC is unable to demonstrate knowledge of food safety practices. CA: PIC will review food safety policies and procedures and re-train staff on proper practices. (4 pts)
Observed employee change task from working with ready to eat food to prepping raw meats without washing hands before putting on gloves. CA: PIC had employee discard gloves and wash hands before re-gloving and returning to prep. (9 pts)
Observed TCS food items throughout the facility being cold held above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard all TCS foods that were cold held above 41 degrees. (9 pts)
Observed several TCS foods held over 24 hours in walk-in cooler without date marks. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
Observed working containers of sanitizer without labels of common name. CA: PIC labeled working containers of sanitizer with common name. (4 pts)
Observed improper thawing method (standing water) actively used for thawing meats. CA: PIC turned on faucet to create constant flow of cold running water. (3 pts)
Observed multiple food items stored on the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer CA: PIC removed all food off the floor to store at least 6 inches off the floor. (3 pts)
ZAXBY'S
6456 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-31-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in prep top serving line (both ends of table) cold holding greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC moved the foods into the walk-in cooler to chill and placed others TCS food items in ice baths on the prep top line. PIC will have cooler serviced to be sure it is cold holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Informal follow-up within 24 hours to verify cooler is working. (9 pts)
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: Heritage Middle, Heritage High, Cloud Springs Elementary, Performance Learning Center, Lakeview Middle and Graysville Elementary.
WALKER COUNTY
TRIANGLE PARK
713 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-17-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Cut tomatoes in the prep top cooler at 47f. Had PIC place them in the freezer to finish cooling. (9 pts)
SONIC DRIVE-IN
1016 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-17-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed ice cream float mixer with heavy build-up. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning on food equipment. (4 pts)
Observed fan screens in walk-in cooler with build-up. Had PIC clean fan screens. (1 pt)
AMIGOS MEXICAN CONCINA, LLC
555 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-18-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed chemical sanitizer in mechanical dishwasher was empty. Had PIC replace sanitizer container with a full container and check for concentration 0f 50-100 ppm. Had dishwasher re-wash previous dishes. (4 pts)
Observes spice scoops left out of their containers. Had PIC keep scoops placed in containers handle up. (1 pt)
CANDIE'S CATERING & CONCESSIONS
1105 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-18-2020
Score: 100
STATION HOUSE-CHAISIMPLE LLC
123 N CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-19-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed floor in the dish room with damage and build up in the grout. Had PIC replace grout and damaged floor tiles where needed. (1 pt)
WANDA'S RESTAURANT
20 PINOAK DR ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 08-19-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed no sanitizer in buckets for food prep tables. CA: PIC replaced sanitizer solution during inspection. (4 pts)
CA: PIC to increase fly control during remainder of summer months. Observed live flies in kitchen. (3 pts)
CAFFEINE ADDICTS (ROCK SPRING)
96 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-21-2020
Score: 100
THE FIX HEALTH BAR
110 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-21-2020
Score: 100
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: Chattanooga Valley Middle, Chattanooga Valley Elementary, Ridgeland High, Gilbert Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle, Chickamauga Elementary and Gordon Lee Middle/High.