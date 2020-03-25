Once critical of the traffic situation along Mack Smith Road, resident Sandy Wallis recently praised the city of Fort Oglethorpe for its construction of a round-a-bout at Mack Smith and Steele Road.
Wallis, who complained about the traffic near her subdivision in 2017, appeared at the March 9 City Council meeting to thank her elected officials for addressing the issue.
“I’m a resident of Applebrook and I’m also a member of the board of directors for Applebrook Home Owner’s Association,” Wallis said. “On Oct. 23, 2017, I came before the city council with my concerns about the traffic issues at Steele Road and Mack Smith. I presented research of the growth in the area over the past 14 years and the future growth.”
Last year, the city was able to construct a round-a-bout to relieve some of the traffic congestion, which Wallis says prompted her to come back and show her gratitude.
“The council listened to my concerns and did a traffic study that showed something should be done,” Wallis explained. “A round-a-bout was then completed in 2019. On behalf of myself, all Applebrook homeowners and surrounding residents, I want to thank the council for listening to me and for taking the necessary steps to correct this problem.”
In addition to her praising round-a-bout construction, Wallis asked if there was a way for the city to upgrade the lighting at the location.
“If you could add a light there, this will help during the night hours when it is difficult approaching and maneuvering through the round-a-bout because it is so dark,” Wallis said. “The round-a-bout is working for all who live in this area. I just appreciate everything y’all did.”