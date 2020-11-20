Walker County voters may now request absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, runoff election.
Since Nov. 5, voters have been eligible to request absentee ballots to vote in the runoff races in which Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats currently held by Republicans are up for grabs.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Dec. 7. Early voting will begin Monday, Dec. 14.
Early voting will be at the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St. Room 110, LaFayette on Dec. 14-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Dec. 28-31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will be at the following locations Dec. 29-31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Rock Spring: Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Building 500 - Student Center, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring
- Rossville: Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville
- Chickamauga: Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga
- Fairyland: Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia.