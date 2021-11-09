ATLANTA - America’s oldest firearms manufacturer will locate its global headquarters in Georgia and open a new advanced manufacturing operation in the Peach State, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday, Nov. 8.
Remington Firearms will invest $100 million and create 856 jobs in LaGrange over a five-year period on the two projects.
"Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities," Kemp said. “As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia's pro-business environment."
Founded in 1816, Remington Firearms is one of the United States’ largest producers of shotguns and rifles.
Several of the company’s strategic products will be manufactured in Georgia. The new headquarters will also become home to an innovative research and development center.
"We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry," RemArms CEO Ken D’Arcy said. “We cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia.”
The company will be filling positions in production, operations, engineering, management, finance, human resources, administration, finance and administration. For more information, visit www.remarms.com.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked in partnership with the LaGrange Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and the state Department of Labor’s Quick Start program in recruiting RemArms to Troup County.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.