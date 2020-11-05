The military past of the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe came to life at the 6th Cavalry Museum’s Living History Day on Saturday, Oct. 31.
In addition to touring the museum, visitors stepped back in time to interact with many facets of World War II. Living Historians representing the U.S., German and Soviet militaries were on site with their displays, including impressions of the Third WAC Training Center at Fort Oglethorpe, the Quartermaster Corps with JR the pack mule, the 29th & 35th Infantry Divisions, and a German panzer unit.
Throughout the day, there were presentations, weapons demonstrations and visitors got to ride around the parade field in the museum’s 1944 Willys Jeep.
“This was a great opportunity to learn first-hand about WWII, what life was like for those involved in battle for the Allied and Axis forces as well as life on the home front,” said Molly Sampson, 6th Cavalry Museum program coordinator and WAC historian. “The living historians were thrilled to meet the public, show their collections and answer questions.”
For more information about the 6th Cavalry Museum, visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.org or call 706-861-2860.