The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command has opened registration for the Angel Tree program, which makes Christmas possible for thousands of children and senior citizens throughout the region.
Angel Tree is one of many Salvation Army programs that support neighbors in need during the holiday season.
“Last year, there was an alarming spike in poverty in our area, largely due to the pandemic,” said Maj. Mark Smith of the Chattanooga Area Command. “In fact, we saw a 64% increase in the number of families relying on our support compared to 2019. This year, as we anticipate a similar need, we are reflecting on the generosity of this community and preparing to implement vital programs for our most underserved neighbors.”
The Angel Tree program is part of the Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaign, Hope Marches On. Angels receive toys and everyday necessities, as well as groceries and holiday meals donated by generous supporters in the community.
In 2020, the Chattanooga Area Command provided Christmas gifts and necessities to a record-breaking 5,611 Angels. Additionally, thousands of people received holiday meals, and the Salvation Army distributed 250 backpacks filled with food, self-care products and other essentials to those experiencing homelessness.
“As the world continually recovers from COVID-19, we have an opportunity to help thousands of families close another tough year with an uplifting holiday season,” said Smith. “We know this will be another busy and challenging year for our holiday efforts, but we are motivated and driven by the absolute joy the Angel Tree program will bring to families on Christmas morning and beyond.”
For families in Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, Rhea and Sequatchie counties in Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties in Georgia, the Salvatio Army offers online registration. Residents in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs or Polk Counties may call 423-308-3467 to schedule an in-person appointment to apply.
In-person appointments will be scheduled as follows: Oct. 11-12 for seniors; Oct. 13-15 for families; Oct. 18-20 for Spanish-speaking families and seniors; and Oct. 21-22 for families. Applicants must provide identification, income verification and proof of guardianship before receiving gifts.
Starting Oct. 1, the application may be found at https://www.csarmy.org/angeltree. The Angel Tree Hotline is 423-305-6937 (English) and 423-305-6933 (Spanish). To reach Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command, call 423-756-1023.
Registered Angels will be available for adoption in early November.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, the Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country.
In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, the Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.