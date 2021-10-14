The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the LaFayette Reindeer Run race to make Christmas wishes come true for area kids and help fund the Shop with a Firefighter/Cop program. This year the proceeds from the race will also sponsor three LaFayette High School Scholarships.
“I am excited to see this event happen this year especially because of the wonderful cause that it supports by the funds raised by the run,” LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold said.
This is the 10th year for the 5 K run/walk and 1 mile fun run. The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
LaFayette Woman’s Club president Rachel Oesch Willeford said the club is pleased to offer scholarships.
“As a Club, our Mission is to make a difference in our community," she said. "Helping fund the Shop with a Cop program to make Christmas dreams come true for local children is always a blessing, and now helping send three LaFayette High School students to college makes this event even more magical!”
Fire Services Chief and Director of Emergency Management Stacey Meeks said the Shop with a Cop program is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.
“It is a very humbling and emotional experience," he said. "That’s why I usually wear sunglasses during the event to hide the occasional tears."
There will be awards for first, second and third place in race categories.
Early bird registration is going on now through Nov. 15. Individual registration is $25, and teams of five cost $100. The cost after Nov. 15 is $30 for the individual registration and $125 for teams.
Registration at https://lafayettereindeerun.itsyourrace.com/register/
Find the Reindeer Run on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lafayettegareindeerrun.
For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.