Float registration is now open for the LaFayette Annual Christmas Parade.
The parade will be Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., and the theme for 2021's parade will be Peace on Earth. The parade route begins at 512 S. Main St. (the former location of Ace Hardware), travels north on Main Street through the Square and then turns left onto Margaret Street to the parking lot of the former LaFayette High School.
After the parade, Santa Claus stops at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park to pose for free photos with Santa.
More than 90 different vehicles and floats participate in the parade each year and give out candy as Santa rides into town on the fire truck.
Three local judges select the best floats.
Each year UCTV-265 airs the parade.
Mayor Andy Arnold and Rachel Oesch Willeford will host the parade.
Register floats at https://www.eventeny.com/events/christmas-parade-2021-peace-on-earth-1395/.
For more information about the parade, call 706-639-1550.