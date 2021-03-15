March marks the time for black bears to emerge from their den. The first to wake up are the adult males and subadults in early to mid-March. Second to emerge are solitary females and sows with yearlings in late March-mid-April. Finally, are the sows with cubs of the year in mid-April-early May. They will be out, about and hungry.
Attractants like birdseed, hummingbird feeders, pet food, livestock food, greasy barbecues, smokers and fish cookers, and other wildlife foods can be accessed by black bears. Minimize attractants and the availability of food rewards throughout your yard and neighborhood.
Appalachia Georgia has approximately 3,000 black bears. Help save a bear’s life and remove the attractants.
The intentional and unintentional feeding of bears teaches them to approach homes and people for food which is a recipe for human-bear conflict. Studies in Canada have shown that two-thirds of human-bear conflict were related to improperly stored garbage.
In addition, it destroys their teeth, digestive tracts, and results in a slow and painful death. Store garbage in a sturdy building or place in an approved bear-resistant trash receptacle and put it out on the day of pick up goes a long way.
The mission of the Appalachia Georgia Friends of the Bears is to reduce human-bear conflict through educational outreach, advocacy and increased public awareness about coexisting with black bears and the use of humane bear deterrents. Visit BearWise.org and agfriendsofthebears.com for more information.