Election officials will recount votes in the Ringgold City Council election after one candidate won by just three votes.
In an unofficial tally from Tuesday’s (Nov. 2) election, veteran council member Randall Franks lost to challenger Earl Henderson, 217 votes to 220 votes, respectively.
Franks, 56, an actor and entertainer, was elected to office in July 2009 to fill the seat vacated when Vice Mayor Tom Clark died. He was re-elected in November that year and started his first full term in office in January 2010.
Earl Henderson, 62, is a former council member, serving 2014-17. The Ringgold High School graduate retired from a career at the local Advance Auto Parts after 25 years and has spent the past two years as a school bus driver for Catoosa County Public Schools.
Three council seats were up for grabs, with three people running and the top two voter-getters being the winners.
Incumbent Kelly Bomar, 41, easily won his seat with 287 votes. Bomar took office in January 2018. He has lived in Ringgold all his life. The Ringgold High graduate is a music educator at West Side Elementary and has been the percussion coordinator for the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band for 14 years.
“Ringgold Friends, We have had a rousing election with just three votes difference between me and Earl Henderson in his favor,” Franks said Tuesday night after the results came in. “There will be a subsequent recount once the race is officially certified to let us know whether anything might change. Thanks to everyone who came out to vote in the city and all who helped and encouraged me. For now, prayers for a positive resolution is the best we can do.”
Bomar, following the results, said, “Thank you Ringgold for another term! We did it together!”
