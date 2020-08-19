The lawsuit against Walker County government requesting an email warning against irregularities in personnel practices has been settled.
Elliot Pierce filed the lawsuit March 12 after the county did not provide an email dated Jan. 16 from Human Resources Director Sharleen Robinson to Sole County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield in response to Pierce’s Open Records Act request earlier that month for all emails during the period Jan. 1-31, 2020, and containing the exact phrase “payroll records.” According to the lawsuit, the county’s response on March 9 omitted that email and did not cite privilege or any other reason for doing so.
“I am happy that the county recognized this document should have been made public as originally requested,” Pierce said of the resolution. “I am grateful they have corrected the mistake. “
Pierce said there was a lot going on with the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“I believe going forward the county and Shannon Whitfield will be open and transparent,” he said. “I look forward to working with them.”
The county paid all court costs and attorney fees associated with the lawsuit, he said.
“We are pleased this case has been voluntarily dismissed so that everyone can focus on improvements to benefit the citizens of Walker County,” Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director, said.
David Gottlieb, Walker County legal and policy director, wrote when providing the email to Pierce that the county did so “without any admission of liability by Walker County, and in consideration of your voluntary dismissal with prejudice of Pierce vs. Walker County” and “without any waiver by Walker County of the exemptions to the production” of the email as Gottlieb outlined in an April 29, 2020, letter to Pierce.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Legge said the county had considered the requested email “protected information and inappropriate to share personnel matters publicly.” He explained that the county government would respond to the complaint, but at that moment all of the county’s resources were focused on the community's health and safety during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Requested email
The email sought warns against potential allegations of sex-based discrimination within the county government and showing favoritism in promoting a personal friend as the transit manager.
Robinson’s email outlines several items she said she needed to discuss with the commissioner, including contracts Whitfield had not signed, “improper handling” of drug screens by the testing administrator, CHI Memorial, and concerns that a pattern of actions could demonstrate favoritism in promoting a friend and discrimination against more than one female employee of the county.
“Please understand the spirit in which I submit this email,” Robinson’s email said. “I see potential legal difficulties ahead that could be very costly to the county. It is my duty to raise the signal and help us to avoid these problems.”
Robinson said she had heard rumors that Whitfield’s friend, Mike Smith, would be promoted from patch truck driver to transit manager and would be paid $25 per hour; however, she advised the position needed to be reposted due to the length of the job vacancy and to allow other employees to apply. A few days before the rumors started, the pair had been seen sitting in Whitfield’s truck in the Department of Family and Children Services parking lot.
“April Tabor has been working as acting manager for two years. She has no disciplinary actions and no write-ups of any kind,” the email states. “What would be the justification in demoting or terminating her? It will be perceived as the Commissioner taking care of his friend at her expense. If her performance is below par, why hasn’t that been addressed? What efforts to help her improve have been made?
“To complicate that perception, accurate or not, is the very real fact that April Tabor has not been paid for the position for which she has been been (sic) made responsible. She continues to draw $13.00 an hour, which is dispatcher rate, even though Jennifer Pickard, who ran the program as an Administrative Assistant, made $15.00 an hour. Given that these are two female employees, how do we justify placing a male, with no previous Transit experience, over the program at $25.00 an hour? It will be virtually impossible to defend a charge of discrimination based on gender. This is especially true given the pending lawsuit that charges the very same treatment in another department under the Commissioner’s Office. It will not take a deep investigation to find that female department heads under the Commissioner do tend to make less than their male counterparts, and that there is another department being run by a female, without the promotion or pay increase to the rate the former manager had.”
If alleged, a discrimination complaint could lead to an investigation by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, as well as a complaint with the Department of Labor for violation of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act and investigation for additional violations of federal labor laws.
The lawsuit had sought the production of the email, as well as any other responsive documents, and recovery of reasonable attorney and litigation fees related to the suit.