Recent high school graduates from the Tennessee Valley Region received $2,000 from the RMHC Scholars Scholarship fund. In total, 21 distinguished students were invited to celebrate their academic achievement and community service at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House annual meeting June 22 via Zoom.
“RMHC of Greater Chattanooga along with our local McDonald’s owners is fortunate to be able to invest in the region’s rising college freshmen with our scholarship program,” shared Jane Kaylor, president and CEO.
Local recipients are Jake Cobb, Heritage High School graduate, attending University of Tennessee-Chattanooga; Molly Holland, Ridgeland High School graduate, attending Young Harris College; Jakob Lee, Gordon Lee High School graduate, attending Truett McConnell University; and Jacob Slatton, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School graduate, attending Berry College.
“Each year we are inspired by the academic achievements, school and community involvement, and often by the challenges our applicants have overcome, Kaylor said. "Choosing the scholarship recipients is always our hardest job! We are so proud of this year’s RMHC Scholars who come from 19 different area high schools and plan to attend 16 colleges.”
Since 2002, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships to high school students with the help of its mission partner, McDonald’s and the owners of the 48 restaurants in the area, as well as some dedicated gifts to the scholarship program.
RMHC Scholars Scholarship recipients are selected based on their grade point average, community involvement, letters of recommendation and financial need.
For more information, visit rmhchattanooga.com or contact Bethany Ramsey at 423-778-4147.