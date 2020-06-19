Plans for rebuilding on a vacant space on the LaFayette square are under consideration by the property's owner.
LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton said on Friday that the owner, Robert White, is in the early planning stages for construction of a building to sit where a two-story brick structure sat for well over 150 years.
The building, believed to have been originally constructed as a mercantile store by Spencer Marsh in 1838, saw its outside wall collapse on Feb. 22, 2018. It was finally demolished by workers on Feb. 13, 2020.
Hamilton said he spoke to White earlier this month and that White is planning on designing and constructing a building that will "fit in" and complement the other current buildings on the square.
He added that White is still evaluating the costs and the economic impact of the project, although he added that the plans have been slowed due to the ongoing affects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"He is planning on removing the concrete slabs and cleaning up the north-facing wall," Hamilton explained. "He’s planning on sowing grass and making green space for now while they detail out the plans for rebuilding."
Hamilton said the city does not have any current active plans to pursue a historic designation for the site. However, the city does have architectural design guidelines for commercial property that will require "a minimum of 30 percent stone or brick and detailed architectural features, such as columns, fenestration and façade articulation."
Until the time of its collapse, the building had been the oldest building still standing in LaFayette and had housed a numbers of different businesses from drug stores to financial offices to a doctor's office. The second floor was the original home of the Walker County Telephone Co.
Over the years, the building had been modified to include several small commercial spaces on its lower level with apartments on the upper floor, but it had been vacant for more than a year before the collapse.