Walker County families are encouraged to walk around the LaFayette Square to read a book throughout May.
Family engagement coordinators at Walker County Schools are sponsoring the activity with businesses on the LaFayette Square. The walk prompts families to get exercise while reading together.
"We are doing a StoryWalk, but we are calling it #OurCityReads2021," Sha Cumbee, Walker County Schools Title I administrative assistant and family engagement specialist, said. "Basically, we have deconstructed a book and have placed a page or two in 11 of the store windows around the square."
Families start at Firehouse Fitness to see the route map and follow it to all the stores to end the story at LaFayette Nutrition where the owner, Kim Carlock, will provide a treat, Cumbee said.
The story "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" will be on display in the windows for the whole month of May.
The family engagement coordinators at Gilbert, North LaFayette, Naomi, Rock Spring elementary schools and Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School are event sponsors, she said.