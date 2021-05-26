Pam Maples, with RE/MAX Real Estate Center, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. Only 22% of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.
“Pam’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, customers and our community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said broker/owner Joanna Jackson with RE/MAX Real Estate Center-LaFayette office.
“Winning this award is a significant accomplishment, and I am extremely proud that Pam Maples is a member of our RE/MAX team," Jackson said. "She is a hardworking professional, who goes above and beyond for her customers and clients.”
Maples has been serving her community as a RE/MAX agent for more than five years and has been actively licensed selling real estate in Georgia since 1998. She has extensive experience working with both sellers and buyers in all price ranges both in residential and commercial sales. Maples is licensed in Georgia and Alabama.
Among her list of achievements, she has earned the 100% club and the company’s top sales associate numerous times during her time with RE/MAX. In addition, she actively gives back to the community by sponsoring various events and schools. For example, each year she purchases and delivers coats for kids in local schools.