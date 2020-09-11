Several Northwest Georgia counties, including Walker and Catoosa, are banding together to hold a rally in Ringgold for District 14 congressional candidate Marjorie Greene.
The Unity Rally is to “ensure we keep Georgia a red state in the coming November election,” organizer Bill Buoni of Walker County said.
Greene, who defeated neurosurgeon John Cowan in a GOP runoff election, will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausda in November. District 14, which is largely Republican and covers the northwest corner of the state, is currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who announced in early December that he wouldn’t seek reelection.
Other counties involved in organizing the rally include Chattooga, Floyd, Murray, Gordon and Whitfield.
“The movement began back in January when Chris Ashley, Mark Morgan and Chris Beall got together in Floyd (County) to hold a Second Amendment (2A) rally,” Buoni said. “At the same time, Tyler Martin petitioned the county of Whitfield to become a Second Amendment county and after similar petitions were started in Catoosa, Chattooga, Gordon and Walker counties. These individual groups all came together on February 29 in Walker County to support the 2A Sanctuary movement.
“Marjorie Greene has been a tremendous supporter of our movement since its inception,” Buoni said, “and has been the glue that has brought and held us all together. She has been our champion and we want to make it clear that we stand proudly behind her. It’s time to put a rough and extended primary season behind us and unify behind our GOP ticket to re-elect President Trump and send two GOP senators and the first Northwest Georgia congresswoman to D.C. to accompany him in his next term.
Organizer Ray Blankenship of Catoosa County added, “We also want to use the opportunity to remind our representatives at both the state and federal level of the issues that matter to us — issues like constitutional carry and concealed-carry reciprocity and no red flag laws.”