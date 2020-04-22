Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday, April 21, talked about the absentee ballot process for the upcoming elections as part of a Facebook Live broadcast.
The broadcast, which also featured Georgia State Rep. Dewayne Hill, Georgia State Sen. Jeff Mullis from Chickamauga and Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry, focused on how the local and state governments are responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Raffensperger joined the first part of the conversation via video chat and opened by explaining elections have been pushed back from May 19 to June 9.
"We have had to make some major decisions because we obviously have to put voters first, and obviously we want to make sure that our election officials also have a safe environment to work in," he stated as reasons for the change in date. "Early, in-person voting will now start on May 18. (There will be) three weeks of that. Hopefully, by that time, COVID-19 will be dissipating and moving out of our state and going someplace else, hopefully to oblivion."
Because of the increased risk of voters 50 years of age and up and others with underlying health conditions in contracting the virus, his office sent out absentee ballot applications to every active voter through the mail and that he has already seen a large and growing number of returned applications.
So far, he said over 500,000 voters in the state have submitted applications, and he estimates that perhaps as many as 750,000 or more will vote absentee.
"So (it's about) how do we make sure that we can treat every voter the same and that's why we sent it out to all active voters," he added. "Obviously, voters have really responded well to that."
After absentee ballot applications are turned in, they go to the different county election officials who will match and verify the signature, input the information on the application and upload it to the Secretary of State's office. From there, the applications are batch-loaded and sent to the contractor who prints the ballots and mails them to the voters. The counties themselves will tabulate the absentee ballots.
Raffensperger said that the first batch of absentee ballots were mailed April 20 and urged that people who plan to vote absentee should return their applications as soon as possible before the June 9 election. He also reminded voters that absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, or those votes cannot be counted.
He went on to say that his office is working with all the different counties in the state to assure that there are three weeks' worth of early voting, as required by state law. He added that he reached out to Catoosa County officials following the recent April 12 tornado and was assured that nothing was disrupted that would affect the voting process.
"We're going to be coming with wipes, sanitizing sprays and our best practices, and I know that county election officials are working (toward) that also," he explained. "We'll be doing social distancing, so the more people that vote early (or) through the absentee ballot process means the lines (at the polls) will be shorter. We are going to have to space people out in those lines."
Raffensperger also put out the call to encourage more people to become poll workers, saying that the current average age of poll workers around the state is over 70 years old.
"If you are 16 or older, you can become a poll worker," he continued, adding that it requires between two and four hours of online training. "It does pay. It's not volunteering, and it pays more than jury duty. It's also a good way to give back to your community, so if you feel you're in a lower (COVID-19) risk group, we really would encourage you to become a poll worker."
With some federal grant money, he said the state has purchased more high-speed scanners so that absentee ballots can be counted faster and election results can be tabulated quicker. Raffensperger also talked about the formation of an absentee ballot fraud task force.
"If you hear about anything, we have investigators, post-certified, trained officers, and we will go out and investigate," he added. "We have a great group of folks that are law enforcement solicitors, prosecuting attorneys and people like that who will be advising us.
"We want to make sure that people know their vote is secure. We really strongly believe in 'one person, one vote.' We don't want people trying to think this is an opportunity to create mischief."
Despite all the challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Raffensperger said his office was ready to make sure the voting process runs smoothly on and before June 9.
"We're excited about where we are and moving it forward," he said. "I think we'll have a great process and, the good Lord willing, come November, we'll be back to our normal process."
Raffensperger can be seen in the first 14 minutes of the video, which is available in its entirety in the "Videos" section on the Catoosa County Government's Facebook page.