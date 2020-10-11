dewayne wilson campaign

Campaign signs are placed at Lee and Gordon's Mills in Chickamauga Oct. 6 during an event to promote Dewayne Wilson as a write-in candidate for Walker County coroner. Wilson, who has served as coroner for 20 years, was disqualified from being on the ballot in the primary but has now qualified as a write-in candidate for the general election against William H. "Billy" Sims.

Republican: Donald J. Trump, president; Michael R. Pence, vice president (incumbent)

Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, president; Kamala D. Harris, vice president 

Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, president; Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, vice president

U.S. Senate

Republican: David A. Perdue (incumbent)

Democrat: Jon Ossoff

Libertarian: Shane Hazel

U.S. Senate - special election

(to fill unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, resigned)

Independent: Al Bartell

Independent: Allen Buckley

Republican: Doug Collins

Green: John Fortuin

Republican: Derrick E. Grayson

Independent: Michael Todd Greene

Republican: Annette Davis Jackson

Democrat: Deborah Jackson

Democrat: Jamesia James

Republican: A. Wayne Johnson

Democrat: Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Democrat: Matt Lieberman

Republican: Kelly Loeffler (incumbent)

Democrat: Joy Felicia Slade

Libertarian: Brian Slowinksi

Independent: Valencia Stovall

Democrat: Ed Tarver

Republican: Kandiss Taylor

Democrat: Raphael Warnock

Democrat: Richard Dien Winfield

Public Service Commissioner

(to succeed Jason Shaw)

Republican: Jason Shaw (incumbent)

Democrat: Robert G. Bryant

Libertarian: Elizabeth Melton

Public Service Commissioner

(to succeed Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr.)

Republican: Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. (incumbent)

Democrat: Daniel Blackman

Libertarian: Nathan Wilson

U.S. Representative, 14th Congressional District

Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Democrat: Kevin Van Ausdal (has withdrawn from race)

State Senator, 53rd District 

Republican: Jeff Mullis (incumbent)

Georgia General Assembly Representative

1st District

Republican: Mike Cameron

OR

2nd District

Republican: Steve Tarvin (incumbent)

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney 

Republican: Chris Arnt

Probate Court Judge

Republican: Christy Johnson Anderson (incumbent)

Superior Court Clerk

Republican: Carter Brown (incumbent)

Sheriff

Republican: Steve Wilson (incumbent)

Tax Commissioner

Republican: Carolyn W. Walker (incumbent)

Surveyor

Republican: Charles D. Wardlaw (incumbent)

Coroner

Republican: William H. "Billy" Sims

Chief Magistrate

Republican: Sheila J. Thompson (incumbent)

County Commission Chairman

Republican: Shannon K. Whitfield

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican: Robert Blakemore

Democrat: Bobby McDonald

OR

District 2

Republican: Mark Askew

Democrat: Tyrone Davis

OR

District 3

Republican: Brian P. Hart

Democrat: Hakie L. Shropshire

OR

District 4

Republican: Robert A. Stultz

Walker County Board of Education

(if in Walker County Schools District)

District 1

Republican: Karen Lee Stoker (incumbent

AND

District 4

Republican: Dale Wilson (incumbent)

AND

District 5

Republican: Phyllis White Hunter (incumbent)

Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

James P. Burton

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

1. Authorizes dedication of fees and taxes to their intended purposes by general state law. (House Resolution 164 Act No. 597): Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?

Yes

No

2. Waives state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions. (House Resolution 1023 Act No. 596): Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?

Yes

No

State Referendum 

A. Establishes a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities. (House Bill 344 Act No. 149): Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?

Yes

No 

