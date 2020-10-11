President
Republican: Donald J. Trump, president; Michael R. Pence, vice president (incumbent)
Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, president; Kamala D. Harris, vice president
Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, president; Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, vice president
U.S. Senate
Republican: David A. Perdue (incumbent)
Democrat: Jon Ossoff
Libertarian: Shane Hazel
U.S. Senate - special election
(to fill unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, resigned)
Independent: Al Bartell
Independent: Allen Buckley
Republican: Doug Collins
Green: John Fortuin
Republican: Derrick E. Grayson
Independent: Michael Todd Greene
Republican: Annette Davis Jackson
Democrat: Deborah Jackson
Democrat: Jamesia James
Republican: A. Wayne Johnson
Democrat: Tamara Johnson-Shealey
Democrat: Matt Lieberman
Republican: Kelly Loeffler (incumbent)
Democrat: Joy Felicia Slade
Libertarian: Brian Slowinksi
Independent: Valencia Stovall
Democrat: Ed Tarver
Republican: Kandiss Taylor
Democrat: Raphael Warnock
Democrat: Richard Dien Winfield
Public Service Commissioner
(to succeed Jason Shaw)
Republican: Jason Shaw (incumbent)
Democrat: Robert G. Bryant
Libertarian: Elizabeth Melton
Public Service Commissioner
(to succeed Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr.)
Republican: Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. (incumbent)
Democrat: Daniel Blackman
Libertarian: Nathan Wilson
U.S. Representative, 14th Congressional District
Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene
Democrat: Kevin Van Ausdal (has withdrawn from race)
State Senator, 53rd District
Republican: Jeff Mullis (incumbent)
Georgia General Assembly Representative
1st District
Republican: Mike Cameron
OR
2nd District
Republican: Steve Tarvin (incumbent)
Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney
Republican: Chris Arnt
Probate Court Judge
Republican: Christy Johnson Anderson (incumbent)
Superior Court Clerk
Republican: Carter Brown (incumbent)
Sheriff
Republican: Steve Wilson (incumbent)
Tax Commissioner
Republican: Carolyn W. Walker (incumbent)
Surveyor
Republican: Charles D. Wardlaw (incumbent)
Coroner
Republican: William H. "Billy" Sims
Chief Magistrate
Republican: Sheila J. Thompson (incumbent)
County Commission Chairman
Republican: Shannon K. Whitfield
County Commissioner
District 1
Republican: Robert Blakemore
Democrat: Bobby McDonald
OR
District 2
Republican: Mark Askew
Democrat: Tyrone Davis
OR
District 3
Republican: Brian P. Hart
Democrat: Hakie L. Shropshire
OR
District 4
Republican: Robert A. Stultz
Walker County Board of Education
(if in Walker County Schools District)
District 1
Republican: Karen Lee Stoker (incumbent
AND
District 4
Republican: Dale Wilson (incumbent)
AND
District 5
Republican: Phyllis White Hunter (incumbent)
Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
James P. Burton
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
1. Authorizes dedication of fees and taxes to their intended purposes by general state law. (House Resolution 164 Act No. 597): Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?
Yes
No
2. Waives state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions. (House Resolution 1023 Act No. 596): Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?
Yes
No
State Referendum
A. Establishes a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities. (House Bill 344 Act No. 149): Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?
Yes
No