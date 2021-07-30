LaFayette has announced qualifying information for those interested in serving on the City Council or as mayor or city judge.
Qualifying for candidates for the Nov. 2 general election will be Aug. 16-19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at LaFayette City Hall, 207 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
The Ward 1 and 2 seats currently held by council members Beacher Garmany and Anthony Underwood, respectively — as well as those held currently Mayor Andy Arnold and Municipal Judge Kenneth Maples — will be on the ballot. All terms are for four years.
Qualifying costs $126 for mayor and $108 for council and judge.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in this election is Oct. 4.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St., LaFayette. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting in this municipal election on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the LaFayette Senior Center, 636 S. Main St., LaFayette.