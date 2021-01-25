The qualifying period for a LaFayette City Council special election will be Monday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m.
The special election will be Tuesday, March 16, to fill the council's Ward 2 seat.
The qualifying fee is $108 and should be dropped off at the City Hall drive-thru window.
Joe Massingill held the council seat, which was vacated in November 2020.
According to the City of LaFayette website, Massingill has been a resident of Walker County since 1976 and has lived in LaFayette for more than 20 years. A 1991 graduate of LaFayette High School and member of Rock Spring United Methodist Church, he retired with more than 25 years of service as post commander with the Georgia State Patrol at the state capital, where he was in charge of security operations at the Capitol, Court of Appeals, Supreme Court, Legislative Office Building and Operations of Planning and Budget.