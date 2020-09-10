On Nov. 3, voters in Walker County’s District 2 will choose between 57-year-old Republican candidate Mark Askew and 48-year-old Democrat candidate Tyrone Davis to represent them on the new multi-person commission. The district includes Chickamauga and the surrounding area.
The other district commissioner races on the Nov. 3 ballot are District 1 and District 3. The chairman and District 4 commissioner races were decided in the primary and runoff elections, respectively.
We sent the candidates a list of questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on issues.
Your political party?
Mark Askew: Republican
Tyrone Davis: Democratic
What have you been doing to prepare yourself to hold public office?
Askew: I have spent most of my career in municipal government working in various positions and also served on the City Council for the City of Chickamauga for eight years in the early 2000s. Currently, I continue building relationships with multiple state agencies through my current job in a different jurisdiction.
Davis: I have been attending the monthly Commissioner meetings and following the county resource page. I have also been out in the community talking to the people that I will be serving.
What are the three most important issues to you (or voters you have spoken with) and how are you going to address each one if elected?
Askew: 1) Infrastructure (i.e., roads, bridges, right of ways) 2) Qualifications and credentials of key personnel 3) Appropriation of tax dollars
All of these issues will be addressed through the channels that are available to the board of commissioners through this new form of government, which is an exceptional opportunity to leverage the diverse experiences and skill sets of each member.
Davis: 1) Safety 2) Youth 3) Infrastructure. I will point out the positive and negatives of each issue and work diligently with the board to address the negatives appropriately.
Have you read the Walker County Codes and Ordinances?
Askew: Yes, I am very familiar with the codes and ordinances of Walker County and strongly feel that all need to be carefully reviewed for relevance and revised as needed.
Davis: Yes, I have been getting familiar with the codes and ordinances.
Have you read the Georgia Constitution?
Askew: Yes.
Davis: Yes, I have been reading the Georgia Constitution.
How would you deal with an angry resident who was speaking at a commission meeting?
Askew: The Chairman conducts the meetings per Roberts Rules of Order and all guest speakers will be treated respectfully and fairly. As a commissioner, I will listen open-mindedly to any resident’s comments, complaints, concerns, etc. I believe most frustrations and anger can be eased when they understand how the issue that is so important to them will be heard and that I (or we as the board) will follow-up personally to offer solutions.
Davis: I would listen attentively and be as courteous as possible with my questions and answers.
Have you ever faced a situation where you had to stand up for what you thought was right when the majority of people were doing or saying the opposite?
Askew: Yes, many times in my life from childhood to the present I’ve taken a stand for what I thought was right, personally and professionally. I think having a board of commissioners with unique experiences and backgrounds will give us a forum to have thoughtful discussions to make the best decisions for our residents and Walker County.
Davis: Yes. I was in charge of approving a leadership position. The position was already occupied but some members wanted to replace said person with someone they liked. I had to go against them because liking someone else was not a reason to replace the person already occupying the position.
What is something that you, as a commissioner, would not compromise on?
Askew: This is a very easy question for me. Life safety. For those not familiar, life safety incorporates many facets from construction to infrastructure issues, transportation and, of course, as we’ve just recently learned health safety.
Davis: I will not compromise the safety of the residents of the county.
What is your educational and work background?
Askew: Graduate of Gordon Lee High School. Honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army. Completed annual continuing education classes, seminars, and holding professional certifications over the last 20 years. Walker County Government (2001-2018) – hired to lead maintenance and special projects, later managed a new scrap tire management grant program, then tasked with creating the building and inspection department, serving as building and code official to oversee the safety and quality construction of residential and commercial development.
The most valuable experience is my 20 years of boots on the ground working in Walker County and just getting to know people in all our communities.
Davis: I am a graduate of Ridgeland High School. I have some college by way of Northwestern Technical and I work for Roadtec, Inc. I am a heavy equipment mechanic by trade.
What skills and experience have you gained through work, school, volunteering, etc., that will equip you to be the right candidate for the position?
Askew: I believe my network of professional relationships, friendships, and municipal positions serving the community where we live, work, shop, dine, worship and recreate, especially in District 2, will allow me to bring unique insight, new ideas, and a level head to responsibly represent the needs of the people in District 2 and Walker County.
Listed below are some of the experiences that have given me additional insight and knowledge to serve and represent our residents of Walker County.
- Chickamauga City Council (2002-2010) - Elected and served eight years on the Chickamauga City Council during a very progressive time, which included the downtown revitalization and streetscape project as well as the purchase of the Gordon Lee Mansion, which is on the national historic registry.
- Walker County Planning Commission (2011-2018) - Appointed to Walker County Planning Commission February 2011 and served until 2018. Used knowledge of construction codes and ordinances to help the commission make informed decisions.
- Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization (CHGNGA TPO) - Represented Walker County on the Technical Coordinating Committee (TCC). The Chattanooga Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization (CHGNGA TPO) plans for and programs federally funded transportation projects in an 817 square mile area that includes portions of Tennessee and north Georgia. The TPO planning process prioritizes projects that are in accordance with federal planning factors, and that also correspond with the local regional priorities identified by residents, stakeholder groups and member jurisdictions.
- Professional Networking - Built professional relationships and access to State level offices and representatives of all types, including contacts with the ICC (International Code Council) and affiliates who write and update code for the State of Georgia. Sustained great working relationships with multijurisdictional utility providers, as well as contacts with engineers (civil, mechanical and structural), other town officials and building officials. These diverse and respected relationships that have developed over the last 20 years allow me to have access to a broad professional network and endless resource opportunities to support Walker County and District 2.
Leader during stressful or emergency operations
- Tri-State Crematory Crisis Feb. 2002 – Worked directly with the federal disaster team, state and local officials and agencies and the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team for onsite needs, daily operations, and special construction of facilities used for identification and retention. Was honored to be a part of such a team of people, who under such extreme circumstances, got the job done!
- Tornado Outbreak April 2011 – As a first responder and building official, I immediately arrived on scene accessing damages to property, checking on residents and working with all emergency services (sheriff’s department, fire department, emergency medical services, Walker County Road Department, and many other utility providers and volunteers to begin the process of clean up and rebuilding. As the building official, through the building inspection office, I was able to work with these families through demolition and reconstruction of their homes and structures and to ensure these structures met and passed all minimum code and life safety requirements.
Davis: Through work I have learned that being a team player gets the best results. Being open to different ideas, listening and compromising and settling on the way that will be beneficial for all parties involved. I have worked in the community for over 20 years through the recreations and school system. During that time I have learned to deal with the many personalities of the people in the county. Being fair and open-minded and just communicating with people have been the most successful things when it comes to dealing with people.
Would you support local efforts to add interpretive signage, memorials and/or monuments alongside or in addition to existing monuments to expand knowledge and education about the role of Native Americans, African Americans and women who were a part of Walker County history?
Askew: Absolutely, I believe if more people understood the roles that so many have played in Walker County’s rich history, it would give everyone a better understanding of cultures other than their own. Knowledge is power.
Davis: Yes, I would support county efforts to add interpretive signage, memorials and or monuments alongside and or in addition to existing monuments to expand knowledge and education about the role of Native Americans, African Americans and women who were a part of Walker County history. It would be great for the residents and others to know the whole and complete history of the county.
How can voters contact you?
Askew: Phone: 423-421-6333 Email: askewdistrict2@gmail.com Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at Mark Askew for District 2 Web site: http://www.markaskewdistrict2.com
Davis: Phone: 423-432-0179 Email: Tdavisdistrict2@yahoo.com Facebook: Tyrone Davis 2020 County Commissioner District 2