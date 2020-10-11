On Nov. 3, voters in Walker County’s District 2 will choose between Republican candidate Mark Askew and Democrat candidate Tyrone Davis to represent them on the new multi-person commission. The district includes Chickamauga and the surrounding area.
We sent the candidates a list of questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on issues. We published their responses in September and are republishing portions of the responses below.
What are the three most important issues to you (or voters you have spoken with) and how are you going to address each one if elected?
Askew: 1) Infrastructure (i.e., roads, bridges, right of ways) 2) Qualifications and credentials of key personnel 3) Appropriation of tax dollars
All of these issues will be addressed through the channels that are available to the board of commissioners through this new form of government, which is an exceptional opportunity to leverage the diverse experiences and skill sets of each member.
Davis: 1) Safety 2) Youth 3) Infrastructure. I will point out the positive and negatives of each issue and work diligently with the board to address the negatives appropriately.
What is your educational and work background?
Askew: Graduate of Gordon Lee High School. Honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army. Completed annual continuing education classes, seminars, and holding professional certifications over the last 20 years. Walker County Government (2001-2018) – hired to lead maintenance and special projects, later managed a new scrap tire management grant program, then tasked with creating the building and inspection department, serving as building and code official to oversee the safety and quality construction of residential and commercial development.
The most valuable experience is my 20 years of boots on the ground working in Walker County and just getting to know people in all our communities.
Davis: I am a graduate of Ridgeland High School. I have some college by way of Northwestern Technical and I work for Roadtec, Inc. I am a heavy equipment mechanic by trade.
How can voters contact you?
Askew: Phone: 423-421-6333 Email: askewdistrict2@gmail.com Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at Mark Askew for District 2 Web site: http://www.markaskewdistrict2.com
Davis: Phone: 423-432-0179 Email: Tdavisdistrict2@yahoo.com Facebook: Tyrone Davis 2020 County Commissioner District 2