On Nov. 3, voters in Walker County’s District 1 will choose between Republican candidate Robert Blakemore and Democrat candidate Bobby McDonald to represent them on the new multi-person commission. The district includes Rossville and the northeast corner of the county.
The other commission seat races on the ballot are District 2 and District 3. The chairman and District 4 commissioner races were decided in the primary and runoff elections, respectively.
We sent the candidates a list of questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on issues. We published their responses in September and are republishing portions of the responses below.
What are the three most important issues to you (or voters you have spoken with), and how are you going to address each one if elected?
Blakemore: 1) Road conditions and right of ways. If elected I am going to present a pledge to the board to rebuild the road department. 2) Protecting people’s 4th amendment right. Code enforcement needs to be on a complaint basis not a compliant basis. 3) Restoring Rossville. If elected I will work with the city in any and every way possible to help restore Rossville.
McDonald: 1) Codes: Collect data on how each one came about. Propose changes to the Board if necessary. 2) Illegal Drugs: Collect data and support the sheriff’s office. 3) Everything else on the table: Budgets, equipment, personnel, recreational associations and property owned or controlled by the Board, as a start.
What is your educational and work background?
Blakemore: I am a graduate of Ridgeland High School. I worked for Walker County Road department for seven years. While there I led multiple crews. I left the road department in 2016 when I went to work for my parents’ family-owned and operated business of over 40 years, HJ Blakemore & Sons Trucking in Flintstone. I am currently part of the management team and our business is prospering daily.
McDonald: GED, went to work at 16 to help at home, worked at Van Heusen Warehouse, worked for Chattanooga Times newspaper and their subsidiary, Target Graphics. Involved with the union and served as President of Chattanooga Local 165, worked for J. B. McCary Construction and Engineering Atlanta as job site superintendent, worked with USPS for 37 years, retired in 2015.
How can voters contact you?
Blakemore: Phone: 423-619-9724, Email: robert_blakemore@icloud.com, Website: www.robertblakemore.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robertblakemorefordistrict1/
McDonald: Phone:423-902-3002, Email: bobmack30741@gmail.com