Budgets for Walker County's school systems are ailing despite the federal government's stimulus package to provide an economic shot in the arm after COVID-19.
The federal government's CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act included funds for school districts to assist with needs, costs and losses associated with COVID-19; federal funds would be disbursed to the state departments of education, and each state agency would determine how the funds would be distributed, Chickamauga City Schools Superintendent Melody Day said. Meanwhile, educators hope that the cuts will be not quite as deep as initially advised as Gov. Brian Kemp updates revenue estimates to call for 11% across-the-board spending cuts in the coming fiscal year, rather than the 14% cuts originally anticipated.
After plugging in the $2 million in CARES dollars Walker County Schools will receive and factoring in a 14% cut, Walker County Schools face a deficit of roughly $7 million in the budget for the upcoming school year, said Damon Raines, Walker County school system superintendent.
Educators in both school systems have been planning for the 14% spending cuts but are now waiting to see if they may not have to cinch their belts quite as tightly.
“We should know more after the session begins on June 15,” Raines said. “We are discussing our plans with the board at our June planning session.”
“While the approximately $100,000 stimulus money is greatly needed, it cannot go very far in offsetting a cut of approximately $1 million” in the Chickamauga schools' fiscal 2021 operating budget, Day said.
“This is a staggering amount to cut in one year from such a small, rural low-wealth district,” Day explained. “In addition, the poorest districts also receive equalization funding, which will also be cut 14%.”
The Chickamauga school system was grateful to hear about $155,000 allocated in CARES funds that would help offset lost revenues, then learned a 10% handling fee would deducted from the amount and then found out on April 30 that the Chickamauga schools would receive only $99,687, far less than the amount Day anticipated, based on information from federal and state agencies, she explained.
Stimulus funds may be utilized for at-risk student population, school meals, distance/remote learning, professional learning, supplemental learning and facilities and equipment. The funds will be retroactive to March 13, the last day school was open prior to the shut-down, and will expire on Sept. 9, 2022, Day said.
The CARES dollars will help Walker County schools with expenses related to salaries and benefits for employees during food distribution and essential employees' work during the closure, food costs, other food distribution process costs and other costs incurred during the closure, Raines said.
The cuts for fiscal 2021 weigh heavily on the two school chiefs as this school year concludes.
The Walker County system “is preparing for a number of possible scenarios” and depends on guidance from the Georgia Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control regarding summer and fall, Raines said.
“Based on the reduction, we are looking at every position closely and only hiring essential positions at this time,” Raines said.
“We are watching all revenue sources at this point and will evaluate any projects to determine any next steps,” he explained.
Chickamauga schools are also anticipating different scenarios and were in good shape for the school year that ended May 22, Day said. Schools have already braced for the cancelation of teacher pay raises that had been scheduled for the upcoming school year, Day said.
Salary reductions recently considered for the state’s preschool teachers as legislators look for ways to pare between $3 billion and $4 billion from the state's 2021 fiscal year budget before the end of the month, according to Capital Beat News Service reports, but the proposal drew pushback from some lawmakers opposed to pulling wages from teachers.
The state Department of Education faces $1.6 billion in cuts, from state administrative offices in Atlanta to specialty programs like agricultural education to everyday basic classroom education, the reports stated. The state's new fiscal year begins July 1.
Chickamauga's school system has already hired teachers for next year to fill openings for retirees, but no new positions have been created, Day said, adding the school system anticipated budget cuts in the next school year and possibly the year after that until the economy recovers.
“Hard times are here for our state, and the future is looking grim,” she said.
Another revenue stream local schools use is the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST; due to the lag in reporting data, the school chiefs are waiting to see COVID-19's impact on sales tax collections to determine which projects and upgrades to prioritize.
Approved in November 2015, the ESPLOST's revenue is used only for major construction, technology upgrades and major maintenance. No proceeds can fund salaries or day-to-day operations.
“We are heading into unchartered waters with this pandemic and the subsequent loss of state revenue that has resulted,” Day said, adding that local school systems must do as they are asked and adhere to guidance from the state Health Department and Centers for Disease Control, as well as federal, state and local governmental advice and mandates. “The more we do now, the quicker things will return to normal.”
State school officials June 1 released guidelines to resume public schools for the 2020-21 academic year pandemic.
“Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools” are instructions local schools should take to prevent the virus from entering classroom environments and to curb its spread if an outbreak occurs, Capital Beat reported.