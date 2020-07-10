The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is changing testing hours at its 10 Northwest Georgia drive-up COVID-19 testing locations.
Beginning Monday, July 13, free testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk and Walker county health departments.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered Monday through Friday in Bartow County at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 Ga. 20, Cartersville, and in Floyd County, at the West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave N.W., Rome. Testing will begin daily at 9 a.m. at both locations and will continue on a first-come-first-served basis while the day’s test supplies last.
Saturday testing at certain locations will depend on test-supply availability and, when possible, will be announced locally.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all Georgians, and anyone can be tested.
For health department locations and contact information, go to https://nwgapublichealth.org/counties.