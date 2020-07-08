Waving tiny American flags and holding up signs for their loved ones to see — as well as some umbrellas for shade — the residents of PruittHealth in LaFayette got an early jump on the Independence Day holiday weekend with a drive-by parade on the morning of July 3.
Nearly three dozens vehicles, led by fire and police officers from the city and county, passed through the parking lot to wave, blow kisses and shout greetings at the residents, who were spaced out in front of the building to watch the festivities.
John Wilson, the administrator of PruittHealth in LaFayette, said the parade — the second one that the facility has held since social distancing went into effect in the spring — was a chance for the residents to see their friends and families during a difficult time with the pandemic.
“This way we can take some time with the nice weather, while practicing social distancing, so everyone can come together,” he said.
Wilson added that the facility's residents love going outside whenever possible and doing so while getting to see their families makes it extra special for them.
“We're fortunate in that we have enough space to do that,” he explained. “A lot of facilities don't, but we do have activities that we do, (while) practicing social distancing. We have families come up, and we're able to let (residents) see them through the windows. We also make sure that we have video conferencing that we carry on their iPads, and we set up schedules for them.
“They're very excited to see their families and the families are likewise. We actually had somebody who called earlier and came all the way from North Carolina. It's just great.”
Activities Director Cindy Lovett said the planning for the most recent parade began a couple of weeks earlier. Letters were sent out to residents' families, letting them know the date and time, then it was off to find decorations and to get the residents ready for the festivities.
“(They all really enjoy it) because they haven't got to see (their families) for awhile,” she said. “This is my way of giving back.”
Wilson added that the facility takes all the COVID-19 precautions that they can based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Public Health to make sure that the residents and the employees are safe.
“We just want to let the community know that,” he said. “We're very appreciative of their understanding ,and we're doing all that we can to make sure (the residents) are taken care of and that they're safe, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally.”
Wilson said that if the restrictions and guidelines continue to remain in place that the facility is considering holding another family parade for its residents around Labor Day.