Sixteen PruittHealth locations, including the Fort Oglethorpe location, have been recognized as 2021 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of patients through quality care.
“As a family-owned company for more than 50 years, PruittHealth works daily to elevate the level of care provided in communities we serve. This award is just one way in which these centers have proven their commitment to an ongoing and concentrated focus on patient-centered care,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said.
In addition to the Fort Oglethorpe, other PruittHealth locations that are 2021 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by AHCA/NCAL are:
- North Carolina State Veterans Home – Kinston
- North Carolina State Veterans Home – Salisbury
- PruittHealth – Athens Heritage
- PruittHealth – Bamberg
- PruittHealth – Dillon
- PruittHealth – Durham
- PruittHealth – Eastside
- PruittHealth – Fleming Island
- PruittHealth – Franklin
- PruittHealth – Old Capitol
- PruittHealth – SouthWood
- PruittHealth – Swainsboro
- PruittHealth – Union Pointe
- PruittHealth – Valdosta
- PruittHealth – West Atlanta
Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally-recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance in order to improve quality of life and care of long term care patients and staff.
“I applaud the resiliency of PruittHealth for taking this important step towards sustainable quality improvement while heroically protecting and caring for residents during one of the most challenging years in recent history,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. “I encourage PruittHealth to continue on its path to becoming among the best in the country."
The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 72nd Convention and Expo in National Harbor, Md., planned for Oct. 10-13, 2021.
For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.