A partnership between Walker County Government and Project 52 (P52) continues to produce positive outcomes for the county, the non-profit organization and the residents being served.
In 2017, Walker County refocused efforts to enforce existing property maintenance codes. Code enforcement officers found 1,469 violations dealing with things like trash, debris and overgrowth. Some of those infractions occurred at property owned by residents unable to comply due to physical or financial difficulties.
Walker County code enforcement officers reached out to P52, which led to a partnership to clean-up and beautify property. If a code enforcement officer encounters someone in need of assistance, the county refers that person to P52.
The non-profit organization sits down with the resident and reviews their circumstances before deciding if they can help.
Despite the pandemic, P52 continued to serve in 2020. Volunteers worked in smaller groups to help 12 Walker County residents bring their property up to code.
Over the past four years, more than 2,000 volunteers have donated their time to help clean-up 88 properties in Walker County.
These volunteers have removed more than 225 tons (451,940 pounds) of debris. While there is no cost to residents for the help provided by P52, the disposal of all the materials removed is valued at $25,868.