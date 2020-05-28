Motorists who travel Hog Jowl Road in southwest Walker County may encounter delays over the next few weeks due to road resurfacing.
This year 36 miles of roads in the unincorporated areas of the county were designated for improvements, including deep-base patching, leveling, resurfacing, center and fog line striping and new centerline reflectors.
The 2020 project list consists of the following roads:
- Hog Jowl Road (11.3 miles in the Pigeon Mountain area)
- E. Armuchee Road (7.1 miles in the Armuchee Valley area)
- Chattanooga Valley Road (5 miles in the Flintstone/Chattanooga Valley area)
- Old Bethel Road (4 miles in the Chickamauga area)
- Happy Valley Road from Dry Valley Road to James Street (4 miles in the Rossville area)
- Long Hollow Road (2.3 miles in the Rock Spring area)
- Ringgold Road Phase 2 (2.3 miles in the Rock Spring area)
Dry Valley Road and West Schmitt Road, approved and funded in 2019, were delayed last year due to underground utility work and are also among the 2020 roads projects.
Much of the work on the 2020 road project list is funded by the voter-approved transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST.
Walker County was one of the first counties in the state to adopt a TSPLOST and remains one of only two in northwest Georgia with this dedicated funding source for transportation projects.
Once all of these projects are complete, TSPLOST will have helped to resurface nearly 65 miles of county roads in three years.