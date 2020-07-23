Early voting for the Aug. 11 primary run-off election is going on right now in Catoosa County.
Those who voted in the June 9 Republican primary can cast their ballots in the 14th Congressional District run-off between Republicans John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 14th District seat is being vacated by Rep. Tom Graves.
For voters who live in Ringgold and Graysville, there is also a run-off between incumbent Jim Cutler and challenger Vanita Hullander for the 3rd District Catoosa County Board of Commissioners seat.
Things to know:
- Only those who voted the Republican ticket in the June 9 primary can vote in this run-off. There is no Democrat run-off.
- Early voting is July 20 through Aug. 7, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except Thursday, Aug.6, which is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
- Early voting locations are Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold; and Westside Voting Precinct, 3319 Lakeview Dr., Rossville.
- Election Day is Aug. 11. Voters must vote at their assigned precincts on this day. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For a district map for the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, visit https://8cf91f39-291b-4998-a426-ebd96c1f5294.filesusr.com/ugd/75265a_132f30db0bb94915aefb21cfb7fddba0.pdf.
For more information, visit https://www.catoosa.com/elections or call 706-935-3990.