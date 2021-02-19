Improving the overall health and well-being of Northwest Georgia residents has been the focus of Primary Healthcare Centers for over 40 years. Abbington at Linwood officially opened to see patients Feb. 1 at its new 10 Probasco Street in LaFayette.
“We are delighted to increase access to comprehensive quality care at the new Linwood health center site, said Sandy Matheson, development officer for Primary Healthcare Centers.
Renay Scott, FNP, and Shalane Lamb, FNP, are Primary Healthcare Centers medical providers who will be accepting new patients and working at the new center. They will be providing acute care, physical exams, sports physicals, annual check-ups, diabetes/hypertension and chronic disease management to their patients, as well as ongoing preventative health care education for the community.
Primary Healthcare Centers plans to work closely with the Head Start across the street from the new center, local business and industry that may have health care needs for its employees.
Planning for the Abbington at Linwood Health Center began in 2017 as part of the LaFayette transformation plan. This plan — led by several community members, the city of LaFayette, the Rae Ventures Group, Matt Monroe, Head Start and others — addressed the need for a quality housing development in the Linwood area of LaFayette.
A grant opportunity through the Department of Community Affairs helped in providing funding for the housing development, which included the residents and community having access to health care onsite. This is Primary Healthcare Centers’ first health center located in a housing development.
The ability to improve health care access for the residents of Walker County offered an opportunity for Primary Healthcare Centers to further its commitment to its mission of ensuring that services are accessible to everyone, especially those who are underprivileged and underserved.
Primary Healthcare Centers now offers three convenient locations to serve Walker County residents, including Gilbert School Based Health Center and Fairview at Rossville, in addition to the new Linwood location.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-956-2665. We are accepting new patients and accept private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. Uninsured patients are seen on a sliding scale for those who qualify.