Since 1973, May has been dedicated to National Historic Preservation with events and activities held throughout the country to draw attention to its heritage and the need to preserve our historic places.
Organizations across the country promote a variety of activities on the local, state and national levels to encourage touring historical places or rolling up your sleeves and helping to preserve the history in your own back yard.
To kick off Historic Preservation Month, the Fort Oglethorpe Historic Preservation Commission is partnering with the 6th Cavalry Museum on Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet the public and scan local historic photos.
Of particular interest are photos from the Army Post era (1902-47), the beginning of the city and “lost places and events” in Fort Oglethorpe, such as St. Gerard Elementary School, the city’s first businesses, parades, opening of city hall and other events that tell the city’s history through photos.
“Fort Oglethorpe has a diverse and unique history, first with the Army Post, then becoming a city on February 17, 1949,” said Chris McKeever, executive director of 6th Cavalry Museum. “The people and events that shaped our city need to be remembered and photos are a great way to do that.”
The day’s events include meeting the Historic Preservation Commission members and to view the Historic Preservation Commission newspaper clipping catalog and “Officer’s Row From The Ground Up, a compilation of architectural plans and details of the buildings of the Historic Fort Oglethorpe Post” scrapbooks. Free Museum Saturday will be observed for guests to tour the museum and The Lightfoot and Mountain City Vintage Base Ball clubs will kick off their 2021 season with a 2 p.m. match on the polo field. Spectators are reminded to bring your lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the game.