Napier Chapel African American Episcopal Zion (AMEZ) Church and Cemetery in Walker County's Center Post Community was organized circa 1865/1867 and has been in continuum for approximately 156 years. Some say that the Center Post Community receives its name due to its location midway between the communities of Bronco, Walker County, and Trion, Chattooga County. Others say Center Post receives its name due to the horse hitching post that was located at the corner of Broomtown and Harrisburg roads.
It is debated what church -- Happy Home Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette and organized circa 1865/1867 or Napier Chapel AMEZ -- was the first church organized by Freedmen (once enslaved African Americans) of Walker County during reconstruction.
We believe that the African American community has been burying their dead in the Napier Chapel AMEZ Cemetery since the church's inception; however, the oldest gravestone we were able to locate in the cemetery lists 1879 as the date of death. We believe that some 150 or more people are buried in the cemetery.
We also believe that Napier Chapel may be the oldest cemetery actually organized by Walker County's Freedmen due to the circa 1865/1867 date of church organization.
The difference between Chickamauga's District Hill Cemetery, donated to the African American community by Congressman Gordon Lee (circa 1890), Napier Chapel AMEZ Cemetery (circa 1865/1867) and Chickamauga's Lytle Cemetery (circa 1890) is that some believe actual enslaved persons are buried in the District Hill Cemetery as in the Chickamauga City Cemetery. If this is true, then District Hill Cemetery was not organized by Freedmen but by their enslavers. Presently, more research must be done and deeds examined to determine actual dates and progression. This is difficult for Napier Chapel due to the burning of Walker County's courthouse (circa 1883).
It is believed that the land for Napier Chapel AMEZ Church and Cemetery, approximately two acres, was donated to the African American community by the wife of Mr. N. C. Napier. Mr. Napier was also known as Captain Napier. Mr. N. C. Napier once owned the Walker County Messenger newspaper and published stories about those he once enslaved.
There were several plantations and farms in the Center Post area with owners with the surnames of Powell, Shoemaker, Dixon, Careather, Clark, Morton, etc. However, Mr. Napier owned a great deal of property in the area, and part of his plantation was in Walker County and part in Chattooga County. Mr. Napier used his status to change the Chattooga and Walker county boundary such that all his property would be in Walker County, thus reducing his taxes.
There was once a thriving African American community in the Center Post and Broncho areas. They lived peacefully and as good neighbors and friends with their once enslavers. Napier Chapel became a multicultural church and the area has many historical stories to contribute to the heritage of Walker and Chattooga counties.
Unfortunately, due to dwindling membership, the doors of Napier Chapel closed for worship some 10 or more years past. Thus, the church membership moved to Ringgold and formed the Napier Chapel and Wood Station AME Zion Church. Nevertheless, plans were being made to renovate Napier Chapel Church; however, the church burned by mysterious means in November 2020. But the Napier Chapel Cemetery remains active and beautiful.
In the summer of 2020, Ms. Barbara Morton-Brown came to Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) and requested assistance in documenting and preserving the history of Napier Chapel AMEZ Church and Cemetery. WCAAHAA Inc. assisted Ms. Brown in organizing the Napier Chapel AMEZ Church and Cemetery Preservation Task Force with Barbara Morton, president; Natashia Cooper, secretary; Casandra Brown, treasurer; Norman Dixon, Darrell Powell, Anthony Christopher and many friends, neighbors, relatives, and Elder Morton of the AMEZ Atlanta Georgia Conference.
Although the church burned mysteriously, the task force is successful in maintaining and restoring the beauty of the cemetery and thanks the Walker County government for hauling away storm debris.
On May 1, 2021, the task force held the finale of its spring raffle fundraiser on the Marsh House's porch in LaFayette. The winners were:
- Patty Sumner, first place, barbecue grill;
- Diane Barfield, second place, multichannel walkie talkies;
- Pookie Montgomery, third place, paper shredder; and
- Joann Wooten and Maria Gaspar, flowers.
The task force presented Mr. & Mrs. Eddie and Beverly Foster with beautiful appreciation gifts and flowers. The task force greatly appreciates the community support.
The task force appreciates the support of Elder Morton and the AMEZ Atlanta Conference. Furthermore, the Napier Chapel AMEZ Cemetery Preservation Task Force appreciates the Marsh House Board of Trustees for the complimentary tour of the Marsh House and grounds; task force members exclaimed that they learned a great deal about the African American heritage of the house.
The raffle netted approximately $500 for cemetery work.