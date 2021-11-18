CHI Memorial has notified state officials of its intent to build a new hospital in Ringgold to replace the aging facility in Fort Oglethorpe.
Hospital leaders gave notice Nov. 17 to the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) of their plans to file a Certificate of Need (CON) in December to build the new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, which will better serve its healthcare ministry in North Georgia, according to a hospital news release.
CHI Memorial’s formal Letter of Intent (LOI) outlined project details, including a projected total investment exceeding $130 million; the CON process is required to secure the appropriate state regulatory approvals to advance the project and begin construction, according to the news release.
Since CHI Memorial announced the construction plans in late June, the facility has been working with hospital leaders, architects and leaders from across North Georgia to finalize the plans for the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.
Hospital officials have said the new facility will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full-service emergency department, operating rooms and procedural suites.
The new facility will connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building on Battlefield Parkway to create a single campus, establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
A bond issue from Catoosa County will support the funding for the new hospital. Groundbreaking for the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is scheduled to occur in early summer 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.
The current facility at 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, is nearly 70 years old, and some portions hospital date back to 1904. Known for many years as Tri-County Hospital, the facility's name changed to Hutcheson Medical Center in 1985.
Later managed by Erlanger Medical Center, its named changed to Erlanger at Hutcheson in November 2011. ValorBridge briefly operated the hospital as Cornerstone Medical Center. CHI Memorial announced plans in December 2017 to acquire the facility.
CHI Memorial is a not-for-profit, faith-based healthcare organization with 4,500 associates and almost 600 affiliated physicians providing health care throughout Southeast Tennessee, North Georgia and Northwest Alabama. Services provided include preventative, primary and acute hospital care, as well as cancer and cardiac care, orthopedic and rehabilitation services. For more information, visit memorial.org.